Kansas City Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman Jr. Reveals What Taylor Swift Said to Him After Super Bowl Win

By
Mecole Hardman. Ric Tapia/Getty Images

While Mecole Hardman Jr. famously said he “blacked out” while catching the game winning touchdown pass during Super Bowl LVIII, he does remember what Taylor Swift told him afterward.

“I think she was like, ‘Good job, proud of you, good game. Like, man it was crazy,’” Hardman, 25, said during the Tuesday, February 27, episode of the “Pivot Podcast.”

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver added that Swift, 34, also mentioned his magic tricks after the win. He explained that when the pair first met, he performed a trick with a deck of cards — which the pop star thought was “crazy.”

“Everytime she sees me, she talks about it,” he said. “So then she was like … ‘Your hands are magical,’ or something. Like, ‘You catch the game-winning touchdown.’ So that was kinda cool, [her] saying that.”

During the Super Bowl LVIII game earlier this month, Hardman caught the touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in overtime, leading the Chiefs to a 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

“I ain’t gonna lie, man, I caught that pass and I blacked out,” Hardman said during the CBS postgame broadcast. “I didn’t know what was going on until I saw Pat running to me and I was like, ‘Oh, we just won? Let’s celebrate!’”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift react as they see Mecole Hardman following the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game. Michael Owens/Getty Images

When recalling the play, Hardman said on Today that “the magnitude of the moment” got to him.

“​But all I can remember is, after I caught it, I just see [Mahomes] running to me, like, ‘You’re a champion!’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, we won! OK, bet.’ And then I started celebrating. But I definitely don’t remember nothing after I caught [the] ball,” he said earlier this month.

The game marked the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl win in recent years, following their victory in 2020 and 2023. Swift, who’s dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, supported the team at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas alongside several of her family members and close pals.

When asked whether Hardman felt a difference having Swift join Chiefs Kingdom, he said it didn’t really affect the team.

“To us, it wasn’t really nothing because it’s Trav, bro,” he said on Tuesday. “If anybody’s gonna do that, it’s Trav that’s going to get that, do that. It’s Travis who’s gonna do it. Trav is such a cool dude, and Taylor’s so cool, bro.”

Hardman continued, “Even like going to the crib, and, like, meeting her, and whatever type thing. He had a get together, even after the game, like, she’s so cool. … She just vibe.”

He joked that he attempted to play it cool when around Swift, but later thought, “Damn, that’s Taylor Swift.”

