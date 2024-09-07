Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated his first NFL season victory, New York-style.

One day after Kelce, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs won their season opener, he jetted off to NYC with Swift, also 34. The couple stepped out in style at pizza restaurant Lucali in Brooklyn on Friday, September 6, holding hands as they walked inside the eatery, per social media footage.

Swift looked chic in a black minidress with sheer panels, which she paired with a coordinating blazer and knee-high leather boots. Swift accessorized her look with a quilted Louis Vuitton handbag and a tangle of gold necklaces. Kelce, meanwhile, wore a cream sweater vest with black striped pants and Nike sneakers. The Chiefs tight end also paid homage to the Big Apple setting, rocking a “New York New York” baseball cap.

The pair arrived in NYC fresh off the plane from Kansas City, where Kelce had a football game the night before. The Chiefs played the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, September 5, ultimately winning 27-20. As Kelce hit the gridiron, Swift watched from a private suite.

Swift, a football convert since she started seeing Kelce, enthusiastically cheered for the Chiefs’ catches, passes and touchdowns alongside her boyfriend’s parents. The pop star looked effortlessly stylish in a denim Versace corset with matching Grlfrnd shorts and thigh-high, maroon Giuseppe Zanotti heeled boots. At the end of the night, Kelce and Swift left Arrowhead Stadium holding hands.

Thursday’s game was Swift’s 14th time attending one of Kelce’s NFL games.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift told TIME in her 2023 Person of the Year profile. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Kelce feels the same, often stepping out at Swift’s Eras Tour concerts.

“I had a blast at Tay’s show. Her new rendition of The Eras Tour, I suggest everybody go see it,” he said during a May episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “It has her new Tortured Poets Department [album], a handful of those songs in the new show, which means there’s a new segment and new lights and new dancing, new everything to the f—king show. I suggest everybody get out there and see [her]. It is absolutely unbelievable.”

Swift is now on hiatus, during which she is expected to spend time with Kelce in KC before going back on the road later this fall.