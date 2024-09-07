Taylor Swift is continuing to pack on the PDA with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The singer is seen planting a kiss on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, in a photo shared by internet personality Chariah Gordon via Instagram on Friday, September 6.

Gordon is also pictured posing with the couple in the happy snap; as is her fiancé, Mecole Hardman, Jr., who is Kelce’s teammate.

“Part : ii <3” Gordon, 24, wrote in the post’s caption.

The group were celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-20 win against the Baltimore Ravens, which took place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, September 6.

Swift, 34, was in town to cheer on Kelce as he played in his team’s NFL season opener.

The couple looked more loved-up than ever and were spotted holding hands following the game as they made a rapid getaway from the stadium together.

Throughout the game, Swift enthusiastically supported Kelce and was seen cheering and dancing as she watched on.

At one point, Swift looked to be recreating her moves from her song “So High School,” in footage captured by fans in the crowd.

In the video, Swift leaned forward and rolled her arms down while appearing to mouth the lyrics, “You know how to ball, I know Aristotle.” Just like her tour choreography, Swift followed up the move by clapping her hands as the game continued.

The Tortured Poets Department singer has discovered a newfound affection for the sport since dating Kelce.

“Football is awesome,” Swift gushed to TIME in her 2023 Person of the Year profile. “Turns out, I’ve been missing my whole life.”

It’s not the first time Swift has turned heads as she cheered for the Kansas City Chiefs from a suite on the sidelines.

The “Bad Blood” star confirmed her relationship with Kelce in September 2023 by making her first appearance at one of his games, watching the Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears.

Since then, she’s attended numerous games and often brought along A-list friends such as Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman.

Before they made things official, Kelce tried to win over Swift by gifting her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it — a move that was thwarted by the singer’s refusal to meet him at the time.

“She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out,” Travis said during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast in July, 2023. “Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”