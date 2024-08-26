From sporty chic outfits to timeless ensembles, stars stepped out in style while watching the US Open Tennis Championships.

The tennis tournament, which pros including Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe and more are playing in, is the perfect opportunity for celebs including Zoey Deutch, Ciara Miller and more to show off their personal style.

During Day One of the match, which took place on August 26 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, Deutch commanded attention in an elegant outfit featuring a little black dress from SIR. complete with a plunging halter top, rectangular charcoal Velvet Canyon shades and dainty gold hoop Tiffany & Co. earrings. Her brunette hair was parted to the side and slicked down.

Miller, meanwhile, slayed in a cherry red tube top and crisp white miniskirt. The Summer House star topped her look off with white rimmed sunglasses, gold ballet flats and dainty rings.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks at the 2024 US Open: