The cast of Summer House is ever-changing — and season 9 is shaping up to be another year full of wild parties in the Hamptons with some of the fans’ favorite faces.

Season 8 of the Bravo series centered around Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard as they planned for their fall 2023 nuptials. However, after many weeks of fighting, all captured on camera, the pair called off their engagement in August 2023.

The season also included married couple Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula and fellow housemates Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera and Gabby Prescod. Newcomers West Wilson and Jesse Solomon shook up the shared house as the only single men.

Despite all the drama, Jesse exclusively told Us in May 2024 that he is “hopeful” that everyone in the cast will be able to live under one roof come season 9.

“I think people are reasonable and there’s levels of friendship. There’s best friends and there’s acquaintances,” Jesse said. “And we all share mutual friends, so we know that we’re going to be in this house. I think we’re adults and can kind of move forward knowing that there’s been issues in the past.”

Scroll down for everything we know about Summer House season 9:

What Happened in the Season 8 Finale?

The Summer House season 8 finale aired in May 2024, finally showing how Carl broke up with Lindsay. The cameras revealed that Carl first admitted his hesitations to Kyle about marrying Lindsay. Carl then sat down with Lindsay in their NYC apartment and confessed he was “not ready” to walk down the aisle.

“I’m not going to beg you to be with me,” Lindsay quipped during the episode, which was filmed in August 2023. Carl responded, “I don’t make you happy.” He further alleged that Lindsay had a laundry list of issues with him, but in reality, they had a “relationship problem.” They concluded by breaking off their engagement.

Where Did Everyone Stand After the Season 8 Reunion?

Lindsay and Carl faced off during the two-part reunion, which aired in June 2024, for the first time since their breakup. In the end, Carl said he wanted Lindsay to be happy after she revealed she was dating someone new.

Ciara and West, who sparked a summer romance, also argued over how their relationship ended in December 2023. Ciara claimed West was playing “games” with her, and he apologized for giving her mixed signals.

Paige and Danielle, meanwhile, butted heads over past drama and Danielle accused Paige of making “damaging” remarks in her confessional interviews.

Amanda and Kyle, for their part, appeared to be on the same page at the reunion after struggling on and off during season 8. Amanda revealed that she was dealing with anxiety while filming, which left both her and Kyle feeling lonely in their marriage.

When Was ‘Summer House’ Renewed for Season 9?

Bravo announced in May 2024 that Summer House would be coming back for season 9.

Has Season 9 of ‘Summer House’ Started Filming?

The network hasn’t announced when shooting will begin for the next season. According to social media, most of the cast has been traveling throughout June 2024 and they haven’t been spotted in the Hamptons just yet.

Why Is Danielle Olivera Leaving ‘Summer House’?

Danielle released a statement about her exit in June 2024, explaining, “If I can’t put 100 percent of myself into filming, genuinely and authentically, it really doesn’t feel right doing it in a full-time capacity.”

She noted that she would no longer be a “full-time cast member” for season 9. “Right now, I need to protect and prioritize the things that matter most to me — my company, my people and of course myself.”

Which Cast Members Are Coming Back?

Outside of Danielle, the rest of the season 8 Summer House cast is expected to return, including Kyle, Amanda, Carl, Lindsay, Paige, Ciara and Gabby.

Will Newbies Jesse Solomon and West Wilson Return for Season 9?

West revealed in June 2024 that if he returns to the Hamptons, he plans to follow Ciara’s lead on how the exes will interact. “I’m going to be myself, and however that interaction goes, I will be respectful,” West said during an appearance on “The Viall Files” podcast. “Whatever her boundaries are, I’ll do that.”

Jesse teased that same month that he is optimistic he’ll be back for another season. “I’m very hopeful that I will be in the Hamptons,” he said during a June 2024 episode of the “Trading Secrets” podcast. “I will be in the Hamptons regardless of if I’m on the show, but I’m hopeful it’ll be on the show.”

Is Craig Conover Going to Make a Cameo on Season 9?

Craig, who has been dating Paige since 2021, has made several appearances on Summer House. When it comes to season 9, he exclusively told Us that he “always leave[s] it up to Paige” to decide. “If she wants me out there, I will be out there,” the Southern Charm star said in June 2024, noting that he also enjoys filming with Paige in the city.

“A lot of times I’m there during the week, and then on weekends, I have to do events at the two [Sewing Down South] stores. So it’ll be exciting to see how we all evolve over the next few years with Bravo,” Craig continued. “Our lives are changing, TV’s changing and how that looks and how we can share even more of our lives with the viewer I think is what I’m excited about.”

When Will Season 9 Premiere?

Bravo has not announced a premiere date for the upcoming season.