Lindsay Hubbard is having a “drastically different” experience on Summer House now that she’s pregnant — and her ex-fiancé, Carl Radke, has a front row seat.

“Obviously, in most normal situations — if you could call any of it normal — you break up and you won’t go then live in a house on the weekends with your ex-fiancé,” Lindsay, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on Sunday, August 25, at Just Ice Tea’s launch of their New York exclusive namesake flavor, Lewie’s Lemon Tea. “But here we are, you know, modern age, modern people.”

Lindsay explained that filming with Carl, 39, has been “fine,” but there have been a few bumps along the way that viewers will see on the upcoming season.

“There’s a little drama because you don’t just act like everything is fine and nothing happened,” she shared. “There are past and residual feelings that come up that you need to address … but for the most part, I think it’s been OK.”

While her relationship with Carl has changed since he called off their engagement in August 2023, Lindsay told Us that reuniting in the Hamptons for the show hasn’t been awkward. (Carl proposed to Lindsay during season 7 of Summer House and ended the relationship the following season shortly before their planned wedding.)

“I wish I could say it was. But listen, I’ve known him for 100 million years. We’ve done the show together, we’ve been on every season together,” Lindsay said. “There was a life that we had before we were romantic, and I don’t know if we’ll ever get back to a friendship, truthfully. I can’t tell you that at this point, but I’m not uncomfortable around him.”

Following their split, Lindsay and Carl reunited on camera for the Summer House season 8 reunion in June. At the time, Carl confessed that hadn’t “kissed anybody” since Lindsay.

Lindsay, meanwhile, confirmed that she is in a relationship but initially kept her new man’s identity quiet. One month later, Lindsay announced that she is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend, Turner Kufe.

The pregnant reality star returned to the Hamptons earlier this summer to film the Bravo show alongside Carl and their group of friends. Lindsay noted that her growing baby bump has made her realize that she’s “in a very different life than I was in that relationship” with Carl.

“It’s a great reminder every day that I’m exactly where I need to be,” Lindsay told Us. “And I’m so very focused on my current, present, and future that when I look at him, it’s just this huge reminder of my past and I leave my past behind.”

She acknowledged that Carl might be uncomfortable with her life changes, but she insisted, “It’s not my issue.”

When it comes to what will be shown on season 9 of Summer House, Lindsay teased that fans will not be “bored.” She explained that the cameras picked up “right after the reunion,” so everyone had to jump back in.

“I think viewers are going to be interested in all these different dynamics going on,” she shared.

Outside of shooting Summer House — and preparing for her baby girl to arrive — Lindsay has been making the rounds in New York City all season. Over the weekend, she joined Just Ice Tea founders Seth Goldman, Spike Mendelsohn and Barry Nalebuff for a luncheon at Milos Midtown in NYC for their latest launch.

Lindsay told Us at the event that she “loves” the founders and the Lewie’s Lemon Tea. “I’m not drinking alcohol at the moment. So there’s a lot of beverages that I’m putting into my body,” she said. “I’m keeping in mind not only my baby’s health, but my health.”

She added: “What I love most about Just Ice Tea is that it’s clean and they’re dedicated to promoting a healthier and sustainable lifestyle, which is something that I’m focused on in this chapter.”

