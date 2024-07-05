Lindsay Hubbard isn’t ready to share everything about her pregnancy journey just yet.

After the Summer House star announced on July 4, that she is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend, many fans were curious to learn more about the special man in Hubbard’s life. For now, the reality star is keeping her boyfriend’s identity a secret.

According to People, the mystery man is a doctor who works in biotech investing and prefers to keep out of the public eye. While Hubbard respects his desire for privacy, she shared a glimpse into his emotions after learning he was going to be a father.

“He’s just so excited to be a dad and proud to be having a child with me,” she told the publication in an interview published one day after she announced her pregnancy. “It just means the world to have someone like him by my side. And yes, it is a lot of pressure on a new relationship, but I think because he’s the right man because we are so bonded and connected and communicate very effectively with each other that it hasn’t felt like work.”

During the Summer House season 8 reunion, Hubbard confirmed she is dating a “wonderful man” after she and her costar Carl Radke called off their engagement in August 2023.

“We actually went on a few dates three and a half years ago,” she told host Andy Cohen when the reunion aired in June. “It was just bad timing back then for him and for me and then he kinda popped back up in December and we started dating in January. I would say it’s tracking in the pretty serious direction. He’s been a great support.”

In a separate interview on the “Bitch Bible” podcast, Hubbard provided a closer look at the timeline of her relationship.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the pair went on a few dates. But according to Hubbard, the mystery man broke things off, claiming he couldn’t be in anything serious at the time.

Fast-forward to December 2023 when he reached out to Hubbard after her split from Radke. While Hubbard “put him on ice for a month” before agreeing to go on a date, sparks flew.

As filming for season 9 of Summer House kicks off, it’s unclear whether Hubbard’s boyfriend will make appearances. But according to Hubbard, he has never watched the show.

“He’s, like, unfazed by it. He’s like, ‘[I] respect you and that’s what you do,’ but he doesn’t care about it,” she said. “He’s successful in his own field and has a great job. He works very hard, is extremely driven and ambitious and, yeah, and keeps me happy in the bedroom.”

Watch previous seasons of Summer House on Peacock now.