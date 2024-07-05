Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard is pregnant with her first baby less than one year after her split from Carl Radke.

“Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!! 💥💥💥,” the 37-year-old captioned her Instagram reveal on Thursday, July 4. “I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! 💫The second I had a feeling, I took a @clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test and getting a clear result, in words, made the next steps sooo much easier. My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!!”

The upload included several photos showing off Hubbard’s baby bump and ultrasound images. She did not name the baby’s father.

“lindsay!!!!! omg congratulations! ❤️❤️,” Ariana Madix commented, while Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Whitney Rose gushed, “Screaming over here!!! Congrats momma!”

Hubbard has played coy about her love life since Radke, 39, called off their engagement in August 2023.

At the time, Us Weekly confirmed that Radke ended their romance three months before they were set to walk down the aisle.

“I was completely blindsided,” Hubbard exclusively told Us in November of Radke’s choice to pull the plug on their relationship after dating for two years. “He blew up my entire life. I was crying, I was angry, and I had to find closure on my own. Now I’m at a place where I feel really good about moving on.”

She noted that despite the initial shock of her and Radke’s split, she will “never give up on love.”

“I have a very big heart; I’m not going to shut myself off from somebody else who would appreciate it,” Hubbard continued. “[And] in the last month, all I could think was thank God I froze my eggs.”

Hubbard has been vocal about her fertility journey since she revealed in 2022 that she suffered a miscarriage while dating Jason Cameron. (The pair met on season 1 of Winter House in 2021 but split that summer.)

The pregnancy loss caused Hubbard to freeze her eggs so that she could become a parent when the time was right. When she was engaged to Radke, Hubbard candidly spoke about being the mother of his children.

“If we have kids, I’m gonna want to stay at home and raise the kids,” Hubbard told Radke during a season 8 episode of Summer House, which aired in April and was filmed pre-split in August 2023. “I need to know that I have a partner [who] is doing anything to bring in any kind of money. I need that security.”

Hubbard doubled down on her comments in the April 25 episode of the Bravo series, saying, “I know I want to be a mom and I want to have your children.”

The revelation that Hubbard wanted to be a stay-at-home mom came as a shock to her then-fiancé.

“I honestly for the first time — I don’t think I ever really understood from her like she wants to be a stay-at-home mom,” Radke told Kyle Cooke in the episode, which was also filmed in August 2023.

Radke later told the cameras: “The way I’ve known Lindsay is this independent, career badass woman. Now it sounds like she just wants to stay at home and raise the children. That’s a lot of pressure for me.”

Hubbard and Radke called it quits shortly after filming season 8 of Summer House and have since kept quiet about whether they’ve moved on.

Radke exclusively told Us in February that he’s “not dating yet.” Hubbard, meanwhile, was rumored to be seeing country singer Dustin Lynch in November 2023.

An insider told Us at the time that Hubbard and Lynch, 38, are “in the same friend group” when she’s in Nashville, confirming that they “aren’t dating.”

Hubbard, however, has been consistent in what her ideal mate would look like, telling Us in November 2023 that she wanted “somebody ambitious.”

She also described her future soulmate as “emotionally intelligent, [someone] who makes me laugh, can be intimate with me and lets me be me.”