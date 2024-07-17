Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard announced on Independence Day that she is pregnant with her first baby.

“Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!! 💥💥💥,” Hubbard wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding a Clearblue pregnancy test. “The second I had a feeling, I took a @clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test and getting a clear result, in words, made the next steps sooo much easier. My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!!”

Hubbard decided to keep the identity of the child’s father a secret when making the announcement. An interview she did with People earlier this month identified her boyfriend only as “a doctor who works in biotech investing and prefers to keep out of the public eye.” However, the outlet reported several days later that Hubbard’s mystery man is Turner Kufe.

The news that Hubbard is expecting a baby with Kufe came less than one year after she and Summer House costar Carl Radke split and called off their engagement.

Keep scrolling to see all of Hubbard’s baby bump photos as she prepares to become a mom: