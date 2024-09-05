Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard is prioritizing her fitness during her pregnancy.

“Summertime is just notoriously a little bit more difficult because my schedule is insane with filming,” Hubbard, 37, exclusively shares in the newest issue of Us Weekly. “On the weekends, I’m not able to work out as much, but during the week I really do try when I’m at home.”

She continues, “I’ve always been a fitness girlie and I grew up playing every sport under the moon and running around with the boys, so, that’s always just been my sort of zone in the fitness world, whether it was for physical reasons or more of, like, a mental capacity.”

Hubbard announced in July that she and her boyfriend, a doctor whose identity she has not publicly confirmed, are expecting their first baby. For the Bravo star, she didn’t want to “give up” her fitness training during her pregnancy.

“I think people tend to give up on it because you’re going through all these changes with your body,” she says. “A lot of people [are] scared. But, it also is so important, not only to keep your blood pressure down and your weight in control but also it helps with … losing that weight [after giving birth].”

Hubbard turned to celebrity trainer Hilary Hoffman, who founded SotoMethod and is coincidentally pregnant herself, to lead her workouts.

“I do SotoMethod at home a couple of times a week,” Hubbard tells Us, mostly turning on videos from her in-home gym. “Hilary and I have worked out personally a couple of times.”

Hubbard adds, “I will say that the last time I worked out with Hilary, I remember walking back upstairs with a little pep in my step because, you know, she’s so encouraging when you work out with her and any time you’re like, ‘Oh God, oh God, oh God,’ she’s right there to say, ‘You got this, you’re doing great,’ and she just has a way [of encouraging me].”

Hoffman, for her part, offers a “mindful” approach to fitness during pregnancy with her pre- and postnatal workout program.

“I didn’t want to reach out to Lindsay until I felt — in terms of reengaging with this pre- and postnatal program — I was safe enough and knew that my babies were gonna hopefully make it healthy and strong through the first trimester,” Hoffman explains to Us. “What I found so impressive about the way that Lindsay approached working out was there was a delicate balance between responding to when you’re tired versus when you’re feeling exhausted.”

According to Hubbard, the SotoMethod programs are “so easy to replace certain core workouts.” The pair started working together right as Hubbard entered her second trimester, specifically working on keeping her arms and legs “toned and fit.”

“You could just feel this rush of energy and it was wonderful to witness,” Hoffman notes. “Lindsay, having made all the right choices up until that point, [was] so willing to move and ends [her] workout feeling stronger than she started.”

Hoffman further explained why SotoMethod’s focus on pre- and post-pregnancy health is a natural fit for the reality TV star and other expectant moms.

“You really get to experience your power as a woman during [pregnancy] and how much you’re able to do and juggle even while growing humans inside of you,” Hoffman explains. “Soto really just comes down to bringing together three things simultaneously, which is efficiency, results and approachability through utilizing this predictable road map that guides your classes.”

SotoMethod classes, which range from five to 45 minutes, can be taken via an app or at an in-person studio in New York City. (SotoMethod’s flagship is in Tribeca.)

“Working out with Lindsay one-on-one is very different than working out with Lindsay digitally,” Hoffman says. “They’re both really important because if you have 15 minutes, Soto’s there for you. But if you have 45 minutes [or] an hour and you’re committed to doing something … then why not show up in person and do it with a community or a single other person, where you actually have that level of accountability that’s going to push you one second further?”

Hubbard also balances her workouts with a clean diet.

“I honestly just try to eat as healthy as possible [during the week] because the weekends [when I film Summer House] are a s–tshow with my diet,” Hubbard says, noting she’s been craving lots of fruits. “We’re just eating anything that we can get our hands on when we’re in the Hamptons filming. But during the week, it’s as much clean eating as possible. I’m trying to eat a lot of protein and meat right now because where I’m at in my pregnancy, I need iron and protein, so it alters and adjusts depending on what I need for me and the baby.”

Thanks to Hoffman’s program, Hubbard is able to feel confident in her own skin.

“I wouldn’t say sexier than ever just because, naturally, I have more weight attached to me, but I do feel very proud,” Hubbard tells Us. “I think it is probably one of the biggest blessings in the world to carry a child and to be a mother. It’s something that I personally always wanted my whole life. … I think my pregnancy style is a reflection of feeling really good and confident and happy within my pregnancy.”

With reporting by Lanae Brody