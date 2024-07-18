Lindsay Hubbard thinks summer should be fun — even while she’s pregnant.

The reality star, 37, defended her choice to return for season 9 of Bravo’s Summer House after recently sharing a glimpse of her baby bump via Instagram. “The bump was bumpin.. cub was CUBBIN!🤰🏼🦁,” she captioned the sweet mirror selfie, which showed her resting a hand on her bare stomach while rocking a two-piece set.

The location was tagged as The Hamptons, where Lindsay and her Summer House costars spend their weekends during filming. (Production picked up on the series earlier this month.)

While many fans gushed over Lindsay’s pregnancy glow, some followers were more critical. “Respectfully, not sure why you would go back into a party house? You’re in a different era, sister,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.

It didn’t take long for Lindsay to clap back. “Can you not party when you’re pregnant?” she replied.

The response earned praise from loyal Bravo fans. “Since when does becoming pregnant means life ends? Plus, this is her job. She knows when the environment is too much,” one user added, while another pointed out that “you don’t need to drink to have fun” in any scenario.

A third defender wondered, “What year is this?!?” and noted that Lindsay should embrace the fun times with her friends while she still “feels great with energy during her pregnancy.”

Lindsay surprised fans earlier this month by announcing she’s expecting her first baby. “Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!💥💥,” she wrote via Instagram, sharing a photo of herself holding a pregnancy test.

At the time, Lindsay didn’t reveal the identity of her baby’s father, simply writing, “My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!! 🦁🎁.”

Summer House‘s Amanda Batula gushed over her costar’s announcement, writing, “The luckiest baby. I’m so happy for you guys.”

Lindsay’s pregnancy news comes less than one year after her split from fiancé Carl Radke, which played out during season 8 of the Bravo series. The pair were expected to tie the knot in November 2023, but Carl, 39, called off the wedding three months prior.

While reflecting on the breakup, Lindsay exclusively revealed to Us Weekly last fall that she was “completely blindsided.” She praised her “amazing group of girlfriends” who helped her work through the difficult time.

Despite her heartbreak, Lindsay revealed at the time that she felt “really good about moving on” from Carl. She hinted at her new romance during the season 8 Summer House reunion in June, telling host Andy Cohen that she and her boyfriend — who she didn’t name at the time — began dating in January.

Following her pregnancy reveal, Lindsay explained in an interview with People that conceiving “was a surprise and shock” to both her and her partner. (While she initially attempted to keep her boyfriend out of the spotlight, it was later reported that Lindsay is dating Turner Kufe, a doctor who works in biotech investing.)

“We have a very loving, caring and healthy relationship. I finally feel like I met my match with him,” she gushed. “He’s just so excited to be a dad and proud to be having a child with me.”