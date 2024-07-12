Lindsay Hubbard isn’t letting her pregnancy dictate when and where she can party with her Summer House pals — including rooftop bars in New York City.

Lindsay, 37, showed off her growing baby bump during Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge’s Endless Summer Kickoff Party on Thursday, July 11.The reality star wore jeans and a crochet crop top with her bare bump on display.

At one point, Lindsay was given a sign that read, “Congrats Lindsay,” which she held up for the crowd. The Bravo personality was also photographed sticking her tongue out and throwing her hands up while enjoying the music, which was provided by Summer House’s Kyle Cooke.

Kyle, 42, took over the DJ booth atop the NYC rooftop bar, which created a Magic Hour Surf Club pop-up for the season. During his set, Kyle treated guests to an exclusive new track. Partygoers sipped on Magic Hour’s signature canned cocktail, “Summer Should Be Fun,” which is a nod to Kyle’s iconic catchphrase. The drink is made up of Loverboy Cosmopolitan Martini and a signature shot.

Kyle’s wife, Amanda Batula, was spotted cheering on her spouse from the DJ booth, while their housemates Ciara Miller and Paige DeSorbo posed for photos in front of a 70s-inspired retro VW fan.

The rest of the Summer House season 9 cast — Carl Radke, West Wilson, Jesse Solomon and Gabby Douglas — were also seen enjoying the bash.

The rooftop party marked the first cast outing since Lindsay announced her pregnancy via Instagram on July 4.

“Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!! 💥💥💥,” she captioned her social media reveal. “I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it!”

Lindsay, who is reportedly dating Turner Kufe, added: “My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!!”

The TV star later revealed that she “found out” on April 6 she is expecting while attending a wedding in Mexico. Lindsay proceeded to have a whirlwind few months of photo shoots, the season 8 Summer House reunion tapping in May and traveling to weddings in Italy and Colorado in June.

Although Lindsay kept her pregnancy under wraps while filming the Bravo reunion, she will be capturing her bump journey throughout season 9, which is currently shooting.

Lindsay’s baby news isn’t the only change this season. It will also mark the first season since Lindsay and Carl, 39, called off their wedding in August 2023 after getting engaged one year prior.

“That relationship is in my past, and I can’t really focus on my past anymore because I’m so focused on my present and my future,” Lindsay told People on July 6 of Carl, noting she didn’t plan on calling her ex-fiancé to tell him she is pregnant. “And to be honest, his emotions are no longer my responsibility. It’s just not my problem anymore.”

Additionally, Danielle Olivera, who was part of Lindsay and Carl’s “three amigos” crew, announced in June that she will not be returning to the series as a full-time cast member.

Danielle, 35, explained via Instagram on June 25 that if she can’t put 100 percent of herself into filming “genuinely and authentically,” then it “doesn’t feel right doing it in a full-time capacity.”

The rest of the season 8 crew, however, will be back for season 9, which will premiere on Bravo in 2025.