Danielle Olivera Leaving Summer House Ahead of Season 9

Danielle Olivera is saying goodbye to Summer House as the cast prepares to film a brand new season.

“Hello my sweet loves, I wanted to share that I’ve come to the heartbreaking decision to not return as a full-time cast member on the upcoming season of Summer House,” Danielle, 35, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, June 25, with a cast photo from the beaches of New York. “Obviously, this decision didn’t come without a tremendous amount of thought. Ultimately, I just need to trust my gut.”

The Donne app cofounder added that if she can’t put 100 percent of herself into filming “genuinely and authentically,” then it “doesn’t feel right doing it in a full-time capacity.”

“The network, production, my cast and especially all of you deserve that,” she added. “Right now, I need to protect and prioritize the things that matter most to me — my company, my people and of course myself.”

Summer House follows a group of friends who share a summer property in the Hamptons. Danielle joined the Bravo reality show at the beginning of season 2 in 2018 and remained a constant on the cast, though she was a part-time “friend” in season 4.

“I’m so grateful that my NBCU/Bravo and Truly Original family understand this and have supported whatever decision I chose to reach,” Danielle said in her latest announcement. “I was fortunate enough to be able to take a step back [in] season 4, as well, and it ended up working out better than I imagined.”

The official cast for season 9 of Summer House has yet to be announced. In addition to Danielle, season 8 included Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller and Gabby Prescod, alongside newcomers Jesse Solomon and West Wilson.

As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, Danielle seemingly hinted that she is open to participating in some events with her friends if the opportunity presents itself. For now, however, she’s sending best wishes to her roommates as they embark on another unpredictable season.

“However I’m involved this summer, you can bet I’ll be rooting for another incredible season from my Summer House fam. My goodness, season 9 you guys,” she wrote, adding the mind-blown emoji. “Best of luck and sending so much love.”

Previous seasons of Summer House are streaming now on Peacock. Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date for season 9.