For Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard, ex-fiancé Carl Radke’s reaction to her pregnancy is the least of her concerns.

“I’m sure he’ll find out when the rest of the world finds out, but I’m not calling him up and having a conversation with him,” Hubbard, 37, told People in an interview published Saturday, July 6, following her Independence Day pregnancy announcement.

“That relationship is in my past, and I can’t really focus on my past anymore because I’m so focused on my present and my future,” she continued. “And to be honest, his emotions are no longer my responsibility. It’s just not my problem anymore.”

She noted of her pregnancy, “It’s just so clear to me that the universe had a plan. I feel like my prayers were answered.”

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2023 that Radke, 39, and the reality TV personality had ended their relationship just three months before their wedding. The couple had been dating for two years. At the time, Hubbard exclusively told Us the breakup had left her “completely blindsided.”

“He blew up my entire life. I was crying, I was angry, and I had to find closure on my own. Now I’m at a place where I feel really good about moving on,” she told Us in November last year, but added that she would “never give up on love.” Hubbard also noted at the time, “Thank God I froze my eggs.”

Less than a year later, Hubbard moved on with a doctor working in biotech who has asked to remain out of the spotlight. Hubbard announced her pregnancy on Thursday, July 4, writing via Instagram, “I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! 💫.”

Speaking to People, the Bravo star revealed that she knew about her pregnancy at the Summer House season 8 reunion in June.

“That’s what allowed me that quiet, calm strength that I had at the reunion,” she said. “In the back of my mind, the whole time I was thinking, ‘Let me just get through this, and then I can focus on the important things that matter to me right now’ — which certainly wasn’t all that.”

The reunion special was the first time since their breakup that Hubbard and Radke had come face-to-face with each other. As production on season 9 of Summer House has now begun, the exes are set to appear on screen again.

Hubbard, for her part, is busy planning for parenthood.

“We’re not telling anyone what we’re having yet, but the second we found out we were like, ‘Okay, let’s talk about names,'” Hubbard told People. “We already have one in mind, but we’ll see if it sticks as the months go on.”

The reality star also shared that her pregnancy has been “fairly easy” so far, with “no morning sickness, no nausea,” but her “pregnancy hunger is insatiable.”

“I’m just excited to actually be able to talk about it publicly now and share in the celebration with our friends,” she told the outlet. “I’m a very ‘scream from the rooftops’ kind of girl. I’m just ready to let it all out now.”