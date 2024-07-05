Pregnant Lindsay Hubbard and her mystery boyfriend were not intentionally trying to expand their family.

“It was a surprise and a shock at first because we were not trying or even planning, but we had some honest conversations and it just felt so right for both of us,” the Summer House star, 37, told People on Friday, July 5, noting she and her partner were only a few months into their relationship when she took a pregnancy test.

Hubbard explained to the outlet that she was two weeks late for her period and took a Clearblue Digital Early Pregnancy Test just in case.

“It immediately and unmistakably displayed with words ‘You are pregnant’ and as shocking as that was, having a really clear result just helped alleviate the unknown,” Hubbard recalled. “Those next steps are a little scary, but at least they’re easier just knowing one way or another what you’re working with.”

Hubbard started dating her partner, who is a doctor working in biotech investing, in January. They had previously been out a couple of times in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but their relationship fizzled over the doctor’s initial reluctance to settle down. He reached back out to Hubbard in December 2023 months after her split from ex-fiancé Carl Radke. (Radke, 39, called off their engagement during Summer House season 8.)

“We have a very loving, caring and healthy relationship. I finally feel like I met my match with him,” Hubbard told People of her new beau, who is eager to become a father. “He’s just so excited to be a dad and proud to be having a child with me.”

She gushed, “It just means the world to have someone like him by my side. And yes, it is a lot of pressure on a new relationship, but I think because he’s the right man because we are so bonded and connected and communicate very effectively with each other that it hasn’t felt like work.”

Hubbard has not publicly confirmed her boyfriend’s identity, noting that he prefers to keep a low profile.

“He’s, like, unfazed by [my reality TV career]. He’s like, ‘[I] respect you and that’s what you do,’ but he doesn’t care about it,” she said on the “Bitch Bible” podcast in May. “He’s successful in his own field and has a great job. He works very hard, is extremely driven and ambitious and, yeah, and keeps me happy in the bedroom.”

Hubbard confirmed via Instagram on Thursday, July 4, that their “Hubb Cub” is due around the winter holidays.