Paige DeSorbo is thrilled that her Summer House costar Lindsay Hubbard is expecting her first baby — and she saw it coming all along.

“My manifestation even scared me … congratulations,” DeSorbo, 31, wrote via Instagram comment on Thursday, July 4, adding pink and blue hearts.

During the season 8 finale of Summer House, which aired in May, DeSorbo consoled Hubbard, 37, after her broken engagement with Carl Radke by sharing hopes for her friend’s future.

“Let him go [and] in a year you could be married with a baby with the love of your life, who is also all-in,” DeSorbo told a tearful Hubbard. “Let [Carl] go.”

Radke, 39, called off his engagement to Hubbard in August 2023 while filming Summer House. Months later, Hubbard started seeing a new man. She confirmed on Thursday that she’s pregnant with their first baby.

“Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!! 💥💥💥,” Hubbard, who previously suffered a miscarriage during Winter House season 1 when she was dating Jason Cameron, captioned a social media post. “I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! 💫.”

She continued, “The second I had a feeling, I took a @clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test and getting a clear result, in words, made the next steps sooo much easier. My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!! 🦁🎁.”

Hubbard has not publicly revealed her boyfriend’s identity, only sharing that they have been together since January.

“Some of my friends call it, like, a boomerang, where you go out the first time, the timing wasn’t right, and then they come back around,” Hubbard quipped on the “Bitch Bible” podcast in May, noting that she briefly dated the same person three years ago. “He broke things off with me, but he did it in such a respectful way. I went back and was like, ‘Let me see what this guy said.’ It was the nicest text ever ‘cause most guys will just ghost you or fade away or disappear or whatever.”

Hubbard later got a text from him in December 2023, asking to meet again.

“I felt like that lunch that we went on was almost like catching up on the last three years of our lives,” she recalled. “He’s, like, unfazed by [my reality TV career]. He’s like, ‘[I] respect you and that’s what you do,’ but he doesn’t care about it. He’s successful in his own field and has a great job. He works very hard, is extremely driven and ambitious and, yeah, and keeps me happy in the bedroom.”