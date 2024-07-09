Lindsay Hubbard is breaking down the timeline of her whirlwind pregnancy.

The Summer House star, 37, recapped her busy first trimester in a caption posted alongside a carousel of photos via Instagram on Monday, July 8.

“4 weddings, 2 magazine cover shoots, 1 WWHL, 1 reunion taping, a sandwich shop opening, 1 Kleinfeld launch event, and a magazine party… most all in my first trimester, and all before I announced,” the Bravolebrity captioned the pics, which included a photo of her mystery man with an emoji over his face. “Hiding this news has been one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do! (Mentally, emotionally, and physically).”

Hubbard went on to detail the exact timeline of her pregnancy, from the date she found out to the last event before her announcement.

“Wedding in Mexico (right when I found out): 4/6,” she began. “Glamour Mag shoot: 4/10. Spotlight Magazine shoot: 4/15. Wedding in Portugal (baby daddy was there to help): 4/20. WWHL appearance: 4/23. SH Reunion taping: 5/3. Something About Her opening: 5/17 (not pictured). Wedding in Italy: 6/13. Kleinfeld Again launch event: 6/17. Wedding in Colorado: 6/28. Spotlight Mag cover party: 6/30.”

Hubbard’s followers were quick to praise her for all she accomplished while hiding her baby news, and even shared stories of their own pregnancies in the comment section.

“The way I lived on my couch / over my toilet. You go girl!” wrote one Instagram user. Another added, “I threw up until I was 33 weeks pregnant so I commence [sic] you going to 4 weddings let alone in other countries.”

Hubbard announced she was expecting her first baby with her boyfriend – whose identity is not known – on July 4.

“Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!! 💥💥💥,” she wrote via Instagram. “I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! 💫The second I had a feeling, I took a @clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test and getting a clear result, in words, made the next steps sooo much easier. My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!!”

The reality star’s pregnancy comes nearly one year after her Summer House costar and ex-fiancé Carl Radke called off their engagement in August 2023.

At the time, Us Weekly confirmed that Radke, 39, ended their romance three months before they were set to walk down the aisle.

“I was completely blindsided,” Hubbard exclusively told Us in November of Radke’s choice to end their relationship after two years. “He blew up my entire life. I was crying, I was angry, and I had to find closure on my own. Now I’m at a place where I feel really good about moving on.”

Despite the initial shock of her and Radke’s split, Hubbard said she would “never give up on love.”

“I have a very big heart; I’m not going to shut myself off from somebody else who would appreciate it,” Hubbard continued. “[And] in the last month, all I could think was thank God I froze my eggs.”