The identity of Lindsay Hubbard’s mystery man has seemingly been unmasked after her pregnancy announcement.

People reported on Wednesday, July 10, that Hubbard, 37, is dating Turner Kufe, a doctor who works in biotech investing. The pair are expecting her first baby.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hubbard shed light on her reasoning for initially keeping her boyfriend’s identity private.

“This is not about us being proud of each other or not. He is so beyond proud to be my boyfriend and father of my child, and vice versa,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “We are very much in love and have a beautiful relationship. This is about his work, his privacy, and the fact that it is not his job to be public like me.”

Hubbard announced her pregnancy via Instagram on Thursday, July 4, but did not reveal the baby’s father at the time. While speaking with the outlet following her pregnancy reveal, Hubbard said her partner is looking forward to his new role as a dad.

“He’s just so excited to be a dad and proud to be having a child with me,” she said. “It just means the world to have someone like him by my side. And yes, it is a lot of pressure on a new relationship, but I think because he’s the right man because we are so bonded and connected and communicate very effectively with each other that it hasn’t felt like work.”

Prior to her relationship with Kufe, Hubbard was engaged to Summer House costar Carl Radke, who ended their relationship in August 2023 — three months before they were set to walk down the aisle. Their breakup aired during the reality show’s season 8 finale in May, and Hubbard later confirmed that she was dating a “wonderful man” from her past.

“We actually went on a few dates three and a half years ago,” she explained during the reunion in June. “It was just bad timing back then for him and for me and then he kinda popped back up in December and we started dating in January. I would say it’s tracking in the pretty serious direction. He’s been a great support.”

Days after revealing her pregnancy news, Hubbard broke down a detailed timeline of her first trimester. She also shared a snap with her boyfriend but hid his face behind a large brown heart emoji.