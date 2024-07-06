With a baby on board, Lindsay Hubbard is making sure she collects her coins and she’s clapping back at those who criticized her for doing so.

The Summer House star announced her pregnancy with a paid partnership with ClearBlue, and she recently took to Instagram to defend her decision to do the reveal via a sponsored post.

In an Instagram Story on Friday, July 5, the 37-year-old reality star shared a post from another social media user that read, “Lindsay would have to make a pregnancy announcement at some point, so why not cash in? What was she supposed to do? Say no, to keep the bitter internet hags happy?”

The post also included a meme of The Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel with the quote, “It’s so stupid.”

In agreement with the comment, Hubbard added her own two cents, writing above the meme, “My thoughts exactly,” with the crying laughing emoji. “My expenses just doubled so…. Let’s goooo!”

Hubbard announced that she’s expecting her first child on Thursday, July 4, less than a year after her split from fellow Summer House star Carl Radke.

“Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!! 💥💥💥,” Hubbard shared. “I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! 💫.”

She continued, “The second I had a feeling, I took a @clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test and getting a clear result, in words, made the next steps sooo much easier. My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!! 🦁🎁.”

Hubbard has kept her new boyfriend’s identity under wraps publicly, only sharing that they have been dating since January.

The mom-to-be was flooded with well wishes in the comments section, including from fellow Bravolebrities and her other Summer House costar Paige DeSorbo, who reminded fans that she saw this coming.

DeSorbo, 31, took to Instagram on Thursday, July 4, to express her amazement, commenting, “My manifestation even scared me … congratulations,” accompanied by pink and blue heart emojis.

In the season 8 finale of Summer House, which aired in May, DeSorbo comforted Hubbard following Hubbard’s broken engagement with Radke. DeSorbo offered words of encouragement, sharing her hopes for Hubbard’s future.

“Let him go,” DeSorbo told a tearful Hubbard. “In a year, you could be married with a baby, with the love of your life, who is also all-in. Let [Carl] go.”