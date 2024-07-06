Your account
Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard Says It’s ‘Been Extremely Difficult’ Hiding Her Pregnancy

By
Lindsay Hubbard Taylor Hill/WireImage

Pregnant Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard cannot wait to meet her “little cub” later this year.

“I woke up this morning feeling so blessed and grateful for this journey 🙏🥰,” Hubbard, 37, wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 5, one day after announcing her pregnancy. “But most of all, I’m relieved and excited to finally be able to celebrate openly, and with the world.”

She added, “It has been extremely difficult to hide my excitement in secrecy, and now that I’m able to share my happiness and joy, I feel like a weight has been lifted (even though I’m actually gaining weight by the day lol)! Our little cub is already so so loved!”

Hubbard further thanked her followers for the “sweet comments, love and support” after she and her boyfriend of seven months revealed their baby news.

“We are truly over the moon right now!❣️,” Hubbard concluded her post.

Hubbard announced on Thursday, July 4, that she and her partner — she has not publicly confirmed his identity — are expecting their first baby together.

“Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!💥💥,” Hubbard captioned her Thursday announcement. “I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! 💫The second I had a feeling, I took a @clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test and getting a clear result, in words, made the next steps sooo much easier.”

Hubbard and her boyfriend, who works as a doctor, are expecting their little “Hubb Cub” during the 2024 holiday season.

Hubbard started dating her new man in January after they reconnected one month prior. The pair briefly dated during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 before the connection fizzled out. Hubbard then moved on with longtime friend Carl Radke, who proposed in summer 2022. Radke, 39, ultimately called off their engagement in August 2023, which aired during the Summer House season 8 finale last month.

The doctor reached out to Hubbard months after Radke, 39, broke off their wedding plans.

“We have a very loving, caring and healthy relationship. I finally feel like I met my match with him,” Hubbard gushed to People on Friday of her boyfriend. “He’s just so excited to be a dad and proud to be having a child with me. It just means the world to have someone like him by my side.”

According to Hubbard, she believes her beau is The One.

“Yes, it is a lot of pressure on a new relationship, but I think because he’s the right man because we are so bonded and connected and communicate very effectively with each other that it hasn’t felt like work,” she told the outlet.

Hubbard announced her pregnancy shortly before Bravo’s Summer House picks up filming for season 9. It is currently unknown whether she will return to the Hamptons house during her pregnancy and if her boyfriend will join her.

