Paige DeSorbo is dishing all about her Summer House costars, including pregnant Lindsay Hubbard.

As the cast is in the midst of filming season 9 of the long-running reality series, the Bravo star, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly about the dynamic of the household.

“It is a very different vibe than we’ve had, but it’s not a bad vibe,” DeSorbo said while promoting her partnership with La Marca for National Prosecco Day. “We’ve had a lot of fun. I mean, we have a pregnant woman and I have used every excuse that Lindsay has used. I’m like, we’re pregnant. I really can’t play kickball today. You know, we’re pregnant, we’re not going to the club tonight. So that’s been really helpful for me staying in bed more. And so for that I’m forever thankful to her.”

When asked if she thought pregnancy has changed Hubbard, 38, the “Giggly Squad” podcaster told Us that the former PR pro has mellowed out a bit.

“I always say [that] Amanda [Batula] was the chillest bride. Lindsay has been the chillest pregnant person,” she explained. “I don’t know if her hormones are just, like, calm or what’s going on, but she is. Maybe it’s that she’s having a girl, but she’s been very chill.”

Hubbard announced her pregnancy in July, but kept the identity of the father a secret at the time. It was later reported that her mystery man is doctor Turner Kufe, who she briefly dated in 2020 before rekindling their relationship earlier this year.

As for the rest of the cast, DeSorbo noted that Carl Radke – Hubbard’s ex-fiancé – is doing “great” nearly one year after he called off their wedding, and newcomer West Wilson is back in her good graces after he fumbled his relationship with her close friend and costar Ciara Miller.

“I went a little hard [on] him at the reunion, but I think something needed to be said,” she explained. “I am not someone that holds a grudge. I am quick to get over things and it takes me a long time to even get mad at stuff. So once I’m over it, I feel like we’re done. So yeah, we’re good.”

While DeSorbo and the Summer House cast lived it up in the Hamptons this summer, the reality star was also able to squeeze some family time in before returning to her home base of New York City. The DeSorbo crew takes an Italian vacation every year, which made her partnership with La Marca for National Prosecco Day on Tuesday, August 13, a no-brainer.

“Every year I go to Italy with my family. When we were in Italy, I was drinking a glass of Prosecco and my dad said, ‘You should only drink Prosecco from now on. It’s very chic,'” she recalled. “And I was like, dad, ‘You’re so right.’ And so it was very just aligned. The stars aligned.”

DeSorbo and La Marca are offering one lucky winner and up to three friends an all-expenses paid vacation to the Italian-inspired La Marca Summer Villa in Venice, California. Guests will be treated to a personal chef, personal butler, a “sparkling itinerary full of Italian-inspired activities” and more.

To enter for a chance to stay at the La Marca Summer Villa, fans can visit @LaMarcaProsecco on Instagram to leave a comment about how they celebrate their friendships. Enter between 8 a.m. E.T. on August 13,, and 11:59:00 p.m. E.T. on August 20. Full contest Rules and Regulations can be found here.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi