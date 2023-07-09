Blake Lively, Jana Kramer and more celebrity moms are complete fitness goals — even during pregnancy.

The Gossip Girl alum announced in September 2022 that she was pregnant with her and husband Ryan Reynolds’ fourth baby. Before giving birth, she still kept up with her workout routine.

“We’re watching the ballistics a little bit,” Lively’s personal trainer, Don Saladino, exclusively told Us Weekly that October. “We’re removing any jumping [and] we’re really staying away from the cardio. We’re trying to keep things a little bit more stationary.”

Kramer, for her part, was initially wary to work out when she was pregnant with son Jace, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin, due to her previous miscarriages.

“Once my doctor said I was OK, I had to trust it,” the One Tree Hill alum — who also shares daughter Jolie with Caussin — exclusively told Us in October 2018. “I feel like [working out] will help me bounce back even quicker. Working out has always helped my mood and energy. … I like this pregnancy so much better than the first one just because I feel healthier.”

Scroll below to see how the stars keep in shape throughout their pregnancies: