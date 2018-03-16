It’s over — and there’s nothing the doctors can do about it. On the upcoming reunion of Married to Medicine, Dr. Simone Whitmore breaks the news to her castmates that she is ending her marriage to to husband of 21 years Cecil Whitmore.

Dr. Jackie, Dr. Contessa, Mariah, Quad Webb-Lunceford, Toya Bush-Harris, and Dr. Heavenly Kimes are completely shocked and most of them are on the verge of tears from the moment the 50-year-old OBGYN makes makes the announcement.

“We had a blowup and then next morning, he woke up and decided he didn’t need to talk to the counselor, that I was being petty,” Dr. Simone says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the reunion. “I told him, ‘If you leave, if you walk out that door, I am done.’ He left. What the f—k did you think I was gonna do?”

She then adds that she didn’t ask why he walked out and that that fact didn’t even matter.

“I knew where he was going. I asked him not to go. He chose to go anyway,” she says. “He has a best friend that is a woman, that I feel is a big-time manipulator.”

When host Andy Cohen asks if it was possible that he had feelings for this woman, Simone explains that it wasn’t like that she was a close “buddy” to Cecil.

When Toya speaks up, asking Simone if she really wants a divorce, Simone snaps and starts yelling.

“Yes, I want a divorce if I can not feel love in the home I sleep in,” she says. “And you’re criticizing me? I know I yell and scream at you, and I appreciate the love and what you’re doing, but sometimes a relationship must and will come to a close. There are people who stay married for all sorts of reasons. I married for love and that is the only way I’m gonna stay married.”

The Married to Medicine reunion airs on Bravo Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

