Hollywood-s Fitness Trainers Spill Celebrity Workout Secrets

Even Hollywood’s fittest stars look to guidance from their trainers to make sure they’re looking and feeling like their best selves.

Lacey Stone — who coaches Amanda Seyfried — encourages the Mamma Mia actress, 37, to get 6,000 to 10,000 steps per day in addition to staying hydrated and including “a protein and vegetable for every meal,” Stone exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. When it comes to working out, the trainer swears by weightlifting.

“Incorporate lifting heavy weights into your routine at least three times a week and find a workout buddy or trainer you love [to help with] accountability,” Stone tells Us.

While Seyfried and Stone focus on strength training, Jeanette Jenkins advises her clients, including notable names like Tracee Ellis Ross, to add cardio in addition to strength workouts to ensure maximum results for fat-burning.

“One of my favorite combo exercises is a squat to overhead press because it hits the booty, legs, core, shoulders and triceps,” the Hollywood Trainer Club creator tells Us, noting that the move “keeps your heart rate elevated because you are recruiting so many muscle groups.”

While many stars have some serious experience in the fitness department thanks to roles in major action blockbusters, coach Jason Walsh has some tips for newbies looking to start their health journey. The Rise Movement founder — who trained Marvel star Brie Larson — says the best way to start is with “one change” and once that new habit is “incorporated” go on and “add another.”

For the fitness enthusiasts who can’t decide what sport to stick with, take a stab at all the classes that pique your interest. Nina Dobrev — who is dating former olympian Shaun White — shared with Us that she’s the type of person who needs to “sweat every single day” and likes to alternate between a series of activities from yoga to boxing.

“Doing something different [each day] has been the most fun,” the Vampire Diaries alum, 34, says. “And I’ve seen the most benefit because you shock your system.”

For those who don’t have the time to commit to a lengthy workout class or routine like Dobrev, Walsh suggests “combining a group of exercises or circuit training.” His Rise Nation 30 class — which is half an hour of tempo climbing — is “effective” for everyone from “everyday people to elite athletes.”

Danai Gurira’s fitness instructor, Amy Rosoff Davis, prefers to focus on proper form and muscle activation in her workouts but isn’t quick to judge how others keep their bodies moving.

“My jam is a Pilates yoga fusion with some kind of fun cardio mixed in,” she tells Us while noting that “any movement is better than no movement” and even tidying up your home could be turned into a workout by adding some squats and planks in between tasks.