They’re going higher, further, faster! Brie Larson is back as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in The Marvels, and she isn’t flying solo this time.

The super-powered Air Force veteran will be joined by Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani).

“A huge part of why I wanted to play Captain Marvel was because of Ms. Marvel and what that meant,” Larson told Entertainment Weekly in February. “To see that character realized by such a brilliant human with so much potential is just a really exciting thing.”

First introduced in the TV series Ms. Marvel, Kamala uncovered her powers and embraced her superhero identity. In the finale cliffhanger, Kamala’s magical bracelet glowed and she suddenly disappeared. In her place was Carol, who was very confused upon landing in a New Jersey bedroom covered in fan art dedicated to her superhero persona.

While Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel‘s first official meeting is expected to be on the big screen in the Nia DaCosta-directed sequel, Carol has a long history with Monica. In 2019’s Captain Marvel, Monica was introduced as the young daughter of Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch). She returned as an adult in WandaVision, reeling after her mother’s death and suddenly finding herself superpowered.

Scroll down to learn everything to know so far about The Marvels, including details on the trailer and release date: