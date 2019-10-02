



When Jessica Simpson told fans on September 24, 2019 that she’d lost 100 pounds just six months after giving birth to her third baby, she shared an encouraging note on Instagram: “Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder,” she captioned her photo.

In the new issue of the magazine, both a source close to the singer and her longtime trainer Harley Pasternak reveal to Us Weekly the exact workout and diet plan that allowed the singer to slim down so quickly.

“Jessica is a client of ours, and we have been responsible for her nutrition and fitness program that resulted in her weight loss,” Pasternak, who has worked with Simpson for 12 years, tells Us. “But at the end of the day, it’s all Jessica. She put the work in.”

That work includes tracking movement with a pedometer — one of the Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian pro’s favorite fitness techniques. The Sweetkick cofounder typically recommends clients walk at least 10,000 steps, or roughly five miles, a day. But a source tells Us the 39-year-old businesswoman regularly hits 14,000-plus a day, which is approximately seven miles a day.

In addition to logging miles, “Jess works out at least four times a week,” says the source. When the star — who shares 6-month-old daughter Birdie, son Ace, 6, and daughter Maxwell, 7, with her husband, Eric Johnson — toned up after welcoming her babies in the past, she incorporated a strength training routine. “Once we got clearance from her doctors, we started to do simple resistance circuits,” Pasternak told Us after Simpson welcomed Ace. She also focused on toning her legs with moves like squats and skater lunges.

When it comes to her diet, the former Weight Watchers spokesperson doesn’t take any chances. “She has a personal chef who makes all her meals,” the source tells Us. But the Jessica Simpson Collection designer — who said she’s been eating a lot of cauliflower-based foods — puts her extensive nutrition knowledge to use when designing the menu. Adds the source, “Jessica makes the decisions on what to have the chef make herself.”

No matter what stage she is in her wellness regimen, Simpson — who recently praised Amy Schumer’s post-baby body — gives it her all. Says Pasternak, “She never complains and always has an amazing attitude. I wish all of our clients were as positive and hard-working as her.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

