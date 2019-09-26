



Jessica Simpson is ready to take her 100-pound weight loss out on the town!

A day after announcing she’d had a major slim down in the six months since giving birth to her third baby, daughter Birdie Mae, the singer shared another sexy photo of herself on Instagram.

In Simpson’s new pic, posted on Wednesday, September 25, she sizzled in a plunging black wrap dress with a high leg slit. The Jessica Simpson Collection designer wore sheer black nylons and a lacy camisole underneath and finished off her ensemble with black pumps and a tasseled black clutch. The 39-year-old singer also sported long, pointed black nails and a smooth blowout.

“NYC Ladies’ Night,” the fashion entrepreneur captioned the snap, taken on an outdoor brick terrace. The Dukes of Hazzard star had shared a photo hours before standing in front of Macy’s in Manhattan in a bright orange coat. “I am feeling very blessed and inspired getting to shop and work at the same time with @macys,” she wrote of the business meetings she’d traveled to the east coast for.

On September 24, Simpson — who also has daughter, Maxwell, 7, and son, Ace, 6, with husband Eric Johnson — shared with her fans that she had hit 240 pounds at her heaviest. “Even when it felt impossible [to lose the weight], I chose to work harder,” she wrote.

To get back in shape, the star worked out with her trainer of 12 years, Harley Pasternak, who congratulated her on her accomplishment on Instagram. The pro advocates wearing a pedometer and logging at least 10,000 steps, or five miles, a day, focusing on regular daily movement rather than dedicated cardio sessions.

Two months after Simpson welcomed Ace in 2013, the celebrity trainer shared her postpartum fitness routine exclusively with Us Weekly. “I had Jess starting to walk not long after she delivered,” he said. “At first, I had her avoid hills and had her walk 5,000 steps a day, then 6,000, 7,000, then we added in some hills and continued to up the walking to 8,000.” He revealed at that point that Simpson was logging 12,000 steps a day. As for strength training, “Once we got clearance from her doctors, we started to do simple resistance circuits,” he told Us.

As a source told Us in 2014, Simpson continued to dedicate herself to the practical, commonsensical regimen. “Harley told her, ‘Keep doing what you’re doing and as the weight comes off you’ll see muscles you didn’t know you could see.’ And that is exactly what happened,” said the source, who noted she focused on leg exercises like deadlifts and skater lunges. “She is really happy. She loves her legs but she really likes her butt. She did a lot of squats to really get a great butt and she’s happy with it! But she loves everything. She is blown away that by just sticking with a regular diet and program she can look this good.”

