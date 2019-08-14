



Take that, parenting police! Jessica Simpson isn’t here for criticism of her 4-month-old daughter Birdie’s stroller.

The singer, 39, disabled Instagram comments on a Friday, August 9, pic of her baby girl. In the social media shot, captioned, “This bird couldn’t be more adorable #blueeyes,” the little one rocked a pink headband and matching shirt while sitting in her car seat.

Some of the fashion designer’s followers found fault in the way Birdie was buckled in. “Straps on this car seat do not provide correct support,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “That hard buckle should be on her sternum instead of her belly to be optimally effective and not cause more harm if a car accident would happen (God forbid!).”

Many showed support for Simpson, pointing out that her daughter was clearly sitting in a stroller. “Well maybe you should look again and see it’s a stroller instead of mom shaming,” one user clapped back. The last comment left, though, is from Saturday, August 10, implying the Texas native turned her comments off.

Earlier this month, the Newlyweds alum, who also shares Maxwell, 7, and Ace, 6, with her husband, Eric Johnson, was bashed for letting her daughter dye the ends of her hair. In response to this, Pink colored her 8-year-old daughter Willow’s hair blue.

“I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven year old get her hair colored,” the Grammy winner, 39, captioned an August 1 Instagram post. “So we thought we’d share what we did yesterday. #bluehairdontcare #getyourownkids #parentpoliceareactuallyjustlonelysadpeople.”

Simpson was criticized for the same thing in October 2017, coming under fire for her daughter’s Beauty and the Beast costume, complete with a yellow gown and brown locks. After people criticized the dark hue, a source told Us Weekly exclusively, “It was a spray-in color for her costume, not permanent dye.”

