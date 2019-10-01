Jessica Simpson and Amy Schumer are both hot mamas — and through the magic of Instagram comments, the singer and the comedian have been able to tell each other just that.

Their Instagram exchanges began on Monday, September 30, when Schumer posted a photo of herself in a black bikini on the beach with her sister, TV producer Kim Caramele. “Ok Simpson!” Schumer wrote, apparently referencing the Jessica Simpson Collection designer. “Well ive lost 10 pounds and 100 dollars to my sister playing poker. #norush #givememymoneybackkim.”

The week prior, Simpson had announced on Instagram that she’d lost 100 pounds in six months since welcoming her third child, daughter Birdie Mae.

Not missing a beat, the Dukes of Hazzard actress, 39, responded with her own hilarious comment. “You’re hot,” she wrote under Schumer’s weight loss post. “Size only matters when it comes to men 😜.”

While the jokes are hilarious, they belie the serious mission both body-positive celebrities are on: to tell other women their bodies are beautiful at all sizes and in all shapes.

Since welcoming her first baby, son Gene with husband Chris Fischer, in May 2019, the I Feel Pretty star, 38, has been open about the joys and perils of new motherhood. Six days after she gave birth, Schumer gave her Instagram followers her “annoying … takeaway from pregnancy”: “Women are the s–t. Men are cool and whatever but women are f–ing warriors and capable of anything.”

The next day, Schumer posted a photo where she was in the background in a hospital gown attached to an I.V. “Milf alert 1 o’clock,” she wrote. She’s also posted multiple photos of herself pumping breast milk and wearing hospital underwear.

Simpson has been equally open about the effects pregnancy has on the body. In January 2019 — when the so-called 10-Year Challenge was sweeping social media and most celebrities posted photos where they barely looked like they’d aged — the singer and actress shared a side-by-side photo of her legs. In the first photo, she featured her toned stems from her Daisy Duke days; for the current picture, the pregnant star posted a shot of her heavily swollen ankle.

