Pregnant Jessica Simpson Mocks Her Extremely Swollen Foot in #10YearChallenge

Jessica Simpson is in on the joke! The pregnant singer poked fun at her extremely swollen foot with an epic #10YearChallenge post.

The 38-year-old, who is expecting her third child with husband Eric Johnson, made headlines earlier this month after she asked her fans for “help” because her foot was so enlarged. On Thursday, January 17, Simpson compared her pre-pregnancy legs to her swollen foot.

“#tenyearchallenge,” she wrote alongside side-by-side photos of her toned legs in denim shorts and wedges and her now-infamous ankle snap.

Fellow moms, including Simpson’s mother, Tina, were quick to comment on the post.

“There is an ankle bone in there I promise!” Tina, who is also mom of singer Ashlee Simpson, wrote. “One day it will show up again my sweet girl @jessicasimpson.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who is also pregnant with baby No. 3, replied, “My inspiration.”

Candace Cameron Bure, another mother-of-three, added, “You win!!!!!!”

The “Sweetest Sin” singer announced her pregnancy in September. She and Johnson are already parents of daughter Maxwell, 6, and son Ace, 5. A source told Us Weekly at the time the fashion designer and former NFL pro are “surprised but overjoyed” about expanding their family.

“It’s fun because Ace and Maxwell are at an age where they understand what it happening,” the source told Us. “They are really cute waiting for their baby sister.”

