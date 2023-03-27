Spilling secrets! Kim Kardashian gave step-by-step insights into her morning workout routine, which includes two hours of lifting weights — with a killer gym playlist.

“I’m gonna show you guys a little bit of my workout today,” the Kardashians star, 42, wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 26, alongside a clip of herself holding a large dumbbell across the base of her neck. “It’s been three months now working out with @senada.greca. We lift weights for two hours daily and do 5 or 6 days a week.”

The California native explained that her initial goal “was to gain muscle and be strong” — and she’s seeing results. “I see such a difference already,” she wrote. “I’m proud of our commitment together. It always starts with small goals 💪🏼.”

Kardashian donned a black sports bra and matching leggings while giving fans a glimpse of how she spends her time in the gym. She began in a “split stance” before going on to show lateral squats using a band around her thighs. The reality star held a 40-pound weight, noting that she does four sets of squats on each side.

As her workout continued, the Selfish author demonstrated a kneeling squat with the same 40-pound weight. She later admitted that she’s not always looking forward to some of the exercises.

“Heels elevated banded goblet squats to seat with a 20 lb weight,” she captioned a clip of herself executing the move. “This exercise is one of my least favorites but you gotta push through even when you don’t want to and I’m scared of @senada.greca 😂.”

In her final Instagram Story from her workout, Kardashian focused on her triceps and deltoids. Her trainer gave encouraging corrections from behind the camera as Taylor Swift‘s “You Need to Calm Down” played in the background.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been candid about her fitness regimen and body transformation over the years. Earlier this month, she hit the gym with pal Kelly Rowland. “Nothing like working out [with] friends to keep you motivated 💋,” she captioned an Instagram Story selfie at the time.

The beauty mogul previously sparked backlash with her intense weight loss ahead of the 2022 Met Gala, for which she wore Marylin Monroe’s iconic Bob Mackie dress from 1962. Her journey to reaching her goal weight was captured on season 2 of The Kardashians.

“So, I fit into the dress, but I am not going to stop working out. I got this sauna suit and I put it on and it makes you sweat — even if it is water weight, it will help,” she said in a November 2022 episode.

She added: “This is exhausting, but it feels like a movie role. How an actor will lose weight for roles — this feels like my role is Marilyn Monroe. I am determined.”

While walking the red carpet at the May 2022 event, Kardashian told Vogue that she “didn’t starve” herself but was “so strict” leading up to the gala. Her comments quickly ignited a debate online, prompting the Skims cofounder to defend her rigorous routine.

“It taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health,” she said on the Today show after the bash. “Since then, afterward, I continued to eat really healthy. I’m not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar, a lot of junk food I was eating … I just completely changed my lifestyle.”