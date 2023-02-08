Up and at ‘em! Khloé Kardashian is a busy mom of two — which means workouts have to come before the sun goes up.

“Before I get my girl up for school, I get it in and done with for the day,” Kardashian, 38, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, February 8, alongside a timestamp that read “5:53 a.m.” The post featured a snap of the Good American founder dressed in the gym, ready for an early morning sweat session.

While Kardashian has worked hard at her weight loss journey over the years, she’s often had to defend how she got there. The Revenge Body alum faced pushback just last month when social media users accused her of “ [diabetic] medicine to get this skinny,” alleging that Kardashian uses semaglutide (commonly used in medicines Ozempic and Wegovy) to achieve her svelte figure.

Kardashian, for her part, quickly refuted the claims. “Let’s not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I guess new year still means mean people.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum may get her toned body from hard work — but she still requires the right fuel. Prior to her gym sesh on Wednesday, the reality star posted a clip of herself making her first cup of coffee for the day in a mug that read, “I Love Mommy.”

Kardashian is the mom of two little ones — 4-year-old daughter True and a 6-month-old son — whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. The pair welcomed their youngest child via surrogate in July 2022 — less than a year after they called it quits for good.

The Hulu personality and the NBA star, 31, dated on and off from 2016 to 2021. Their son was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Kardashian in December 2021 that Maralee Nichols was suing Thomspon for child support, claiming he fathered her son Theo, 14 months. A paternity test later confirmed her claim.

Ahead of their little one’s birth, the Strong Looks Better Naked author got candid about the pain she went through as a result of the scandal during a September 2022 episode of The Kardashians.

“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy,” she explained. “It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me. Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out.”

Despite her struggles, there’s nothing Kardashian loves more than being a mom. “I know it’s cliche, but I love everything, even the hard parts,” she told Elle in an August 2022 interview. “[My kids] challenge me as a person and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift.”

While Kardashian may somehow find time for her workouts while raising two kids, that doesn’t means he has space for everything in her life. The Kocktails With Khloé alum recently shared her relationship status during a Twitter Q&A with fans on Sunday, February 5.

“Who has time for a man lol I have a 6-month-old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it,” Kardashian responded to a supporter who asked for the “deets” on her love life. “No but for real … No man right now … He’s in my prayers too ha!”