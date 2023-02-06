Single lady! Khloé Kardashian gave fans a glimpse into her love life — and her life as a single mom of two.

The Kardashians star, 38, revealed her relationship status during a Twitter Q&A with fans on Sunday, February 5.

“I miss you guys. I’m sorry I’ve been absent recently. Life has been life-ing and I’m not here for it,” the Good American cofounder — who recently mourned the loss of ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s mom, Andrea Thompson — began the discussion with her followers. “But I wanted to say hi to my babies.”

“Whos your man currently? you know im gonna get the deets! AND HE BETTER BE TREATING MY SISTA RIGHT!!! OR ELSE,” one supporter asked the Good American cofounder.

“Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it,” Kardashian — who shares 4-year-old daughter True and a 6-month-old baby boy with the NBA star — responded. “No but for real … No man right now … He’s in my prayers too ha!”

The reality star’s back-and-forth with fans came just hours after Tristan, 31, broke his silence on his mom’s death one month after her passing.

The former Chicago Bulls star honored his late mother in a lengthy and emotional tribute that touched on his past mistakes and the man he wants to become.

“All I can say is, I’m sorry mommy for the wrong decisions I’ve made in my life. I’m sorry for the embarrassment & pain. You raised me better than what I was able to show you,” the athlete penned via Instagram on Sunday. “But I have also learned sorry is not enough. Actions speak louder than worlds. So I won’t just say sorry. Stay tuned to the ways I will show the world what an amazing son you raised. I will show you that even when we fall & make mistakes, we get back up. You are my motivation. Stand beside me as I become the man I know you always believed in. I’m going to make you proud, I promise!”

Though the Canada native did not give specifics about his “wrong decisions,” Tristan’s infidelity — and paternity scandal — made headlines for years amid his relationship with Kardashian.

The basketball star, who cheated on the Hulu personality multiple times throughout their on and off relationship, publicly apologized to Kardashian in January 2022 after a DNA test confirmed that he was the father of Maralee Nichols’ son, Theo, who was born in December 2021. (One month prior, Tristan and Kardashian — who was not aware of the sports pro’s tryst with Nichols — did an embryo transfer with their surrogate, who gave birth to their son in July 2022.)

In the wake of the drama, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was candid about the emotional pain she went through during the scandal, revealing the birth of their son — whose name the exes have not yet revealed — was the light at the end of the tunnel.

“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy,” the California native explained during the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians in late 2022. “It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me. Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out.”

Though the two are no longer a couple, Kardashian publicly supported her ex, who also shares son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig, ​after his mother’s death. In addition to her own tribute to Andrea, Khloé attended her funeral with sister Kim Kardashian last month.