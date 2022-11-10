Getting results. Kim Kardashian offered a candid look at the ups and downs of her weight loss journey for the 2022 Met Gala.

“So, I am down to 118 [pounds] again. I got up to 120 [pounds] which was tripping me out,” the reality star, 42, revealed to her personal trainer during a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 10.

In a confessional, Kim broke down her workout approach in order to reach her target weight. “So, I fit into the dress, but I am not going to stop working out. I got this sauna suit and I put it on and it makes you sweat — even if it is water weight it will help,” she explained ahead of the May event.

As cameras were rolling on season 2, the Skims founder made headlines for her appearance in the vintage Bob Mackie gown during fashion’s biggest night. “It was this or nothing,” the TV personality told Vogue that same month, referring to the dress previously worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962. “I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”

One month later, Kim slammed critics who questioned her decision to lose 16 pounds in three weeks. “It was just important to me to reach that goal,” she explained in an interview with The New York Times. “I just simply couldn’t have gone [if I didn’t loss the weight], which wouldn’t have mattered.”

The businesswoman added: “To me it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.’ Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?’”

At the time, Kim revealed that she was “down 21 pounds” since preparing for the New York event. “It taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health,” she said on the Today show about her original weight-loss plan. “Since then, afterward, I continued to eat really healthy. I’m not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar, a lot of junk food I was eating … I just completely changed my lifestyle.”

The aspiring attorney also called out claims that she damaged the iconic gown after wearing it. “It was such a process. I showed up to the red carpet in a robe and slippers and I put the dress on at the bottom of the carpet, went up the stairs,” she continued. “I probably had it on for three minutes, four minutes, and then I changed at the top of the stairs. Ripley’s [and I] worked together so well. There were handlers and gloves that put it on me.”

In a statement released that same month, Ripley’s addressed the controversy, saying: “Kim Kardashian wearing the ‘Happy Birthday’ dress has been hotly contested, but the fact remains that she did not, in any way, damage the garment in the short amount of time it was worn at the Met Gala.”

