Snip, snip! Ashley Graham revealed her husband, Justin Ervin, underwent a vasectomy after the pair decided they were done expanding their family.

“We’re in full vasectomy mode. He’s shooting blanks now,” Graham, 35, said during the Wednesday, March 17, episode of the “Milk Drunk by Bobbie” podcast. “I don’t have to be on the pill, thank god.”

The model explained that for men, the outpatient procedure is the “easiest thing” and requires little to no downtime. “Justin went shopping with me right after,” she quipped. “He was not laid up in bed. He iced it.”

Graham and Ervin, 34 — who tied the knot in 2010 — are parents to three children: son Isaac, born in January 2020, and twins Malachi and Roman, who arrived two years later.

While the Nebraska native joked on Wednesday that she enjoyed saying she has “three [children] under three” and maybe she should “have one more,” she later confirmed that the couple wouldn’t be welcoming any more kids in the future.

Despite capping her family off at a party of five, Graham has often gushed about her love of being a mom. “My boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things,” the Love Advent star wrote via Instagram in February 2022 alongside a photo of herself breast-feeding her twins.

In addition to the many sweet moments with her children, Graham has shared the more difficult aspects of parenthood over the years, including her 2021 miscarriage, which occurred one month before getting pregnant with Malachi and Roman.

“It was devastating; it felt like one of the biggest losses I had ever had in my life to date. And I understood at that point what so many other mothers have gone through,” she recalled in an essay for Glamour in May 2022. “And yet the world expects us to move on and handle our grief with grace. I just remember breaking down more than a few times, just at random, and thinking, ‘How do women across the world do this? Because my story is no bigger than anyone else’s.’”

Graham has also gotten candid about her changing body after giving birth to three little ones. Last month, the catwalk queen shared a relatable close-up of herself grabbing her stomach via Instagram.

“I wish I saw a post like this when I was younger. The impact of photos like these is substantial,” read one comment underneath the February 13 post.

Throughout both the ups and downs, Graham has learned to always trust her gut.

“[I] always remind myself (and it’s something that my mom told me): Mommy knows best,” she told The Bump in November 2022. “I know what’s best for my kids. So if I’m going to make a decision for them, it’s because I am going from my gut feelings.”