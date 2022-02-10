Boy mom! Ashley Graham took an Instagram hiatus after giving birth to twin sons, but she returned to social media with a glimpse of the little ones on Thursday, February 10.

“Malachi and Roman,” the model, 34, captioned a breast-feeding photo via Instagram. “My boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things. This has not been easy, but it’s so worth it. Still can’t believe I have three children. Can’t wait to share my birth and postpartum journey with you all soon.”

Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, welcomed their newborns on January 7. “Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here,” the Nebraska native tweeted at the time. “They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy. I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all.”

The couple first became parents in January 2020 when their son Isaac, now 2, arrived.

“You have changed my life and my heart in ways I couldn’t imagine,” the A New Model author wrote via Instagram while celebrating her toddler’s first year in January 2021. “I can’t believe I’m already writing this because it feels like just yesterday that we met. But at the same time, I also can’t remember what life was like without you.”

The following month, the American Beauty Star host told WSJ. Magazine that she and the 33-year-old cinematographer wanted to expand their family, saying, “I would get pregnant yesterday if I could. I’ve ‘accidentally’ had unprotected sex while I’m ovulating just to see if I can [get pregnant] while I’m breast-feeding.”

Graham shared her pregnancy news in July 2021 — announcing two months later that she was actually expecting two little ones.

“Is that twins?” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model asked in a September 2021 Instagram video of an ultrasound appointment. “That’s a penis. … Are you serious? We’re gonna have three boys?”

Graham told Entertainment Tonight the previous month that her second pregnancy felt different from her first. “I always heard that [with] number two you’re a lot more tired, you show faster,” she said at the time. “It’s happening. I popped really fast. I’m exhausted. I’m running after a toddler. So yes, all the stereotypical things.”

The “Pretty Big Deal” podcast host and Ervin tied the knot in 2010, and the pair celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in August 2021.

“I have loved you immensely for 11 years. And I’ll love you for 100 more,” Graham captioned an Instagram tribute at the time. “You are my forever. Happy anniversary my Justin.”

