Ashley Graham: How My 2nd Pregnancy Is Different From My 1st

Round two! Ashley Graham has been experiencing different symptoms during her second pregnancy.

“I always heard that number two you’re a lot more tired, you show faster,” the model, 33, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, August 5. “It’s happening. I popped really fast. I’m exhausted. I’m running after a toddler. So yes, all the stereotypical things.”

The A New Model author noted that her and Justin Ervin’s 18-month-old son, Isaac, doesn’t yet “understand the big brother aspect” of her pregnancy.

“I said, ‘Do you know where the baby is?’ and then he points to my stomach. So we got that far,” the Nebraska native said. “And then sometimes he wants to kiss the baby, so he [makes a kissing face]. He curls his top lip in and bottom lip out, it’s really sweet. So we got that far.”

Besides preparing their toddler for his younger sibling, the American Beauty Star host and Ervin, 32, are trying not to “overthink” their prep for baby No. 2.

“I feel like I did so much preparation when it came to Isaac, almost to the degree that maybe I over prepared,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model told the outlet. “I’m just making sure that I have the supplies that I need, which is basically nothing. Like, I just look at my boobs and go, ‘OK, check check. We got this. Just need some newborn diapers. Check, check.’”

Graham announced her pregnancy news last month, writing, “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

In a post of his own, the cinematographer joked that parenthood was “so nice, [they] had to do it twice.” The Georgia native gushed, “I’m proud of the amazing mother @ashleygraham is and will be again! Love you. Love us! All of us.”

The couple became parents in January 2020 when Isaac arrived. By February of the following year, Graham was ready to have another child with the photographer.

“I would get pregnant yesterday if I could,” Graham told WSJ. Magazine in February. “I’ve ‘accidentally’ had unprotected sex while I’m ovulating just to see if I can [get pregnant] while I’m breast-feeding.”

She and Ervin wed in 2010, one year after their engagement.