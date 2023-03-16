Ashley Graham Poses Nude, Covers Body With $3,290 Purse in Sultry Snap

Ashley Graham’s got nothing to hide! The supermodel stripped down to her birthday suit for an at-home photo shoot.

Graham, 35, left Us shook when she took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 14, to share a nude snap of herself. In the sultry shot, the Nebraska native is seen completely naked, covering her body with a purse by Etro. Called the Vela Bag, the $3,290 accessory features a slouchy but polished construction and a shoulder strap, which Graham held onto as the pouch of the handbag covered her bikini area. The runway star also accessorized with several gold rings, tiny hoop earrings and wore her hair in two Rapunzel-like braids.

The TV personality’s followers gushed over the racy social media post, sharing their praises in the comments section. “This isn’t the slay we wanted, it’s the one we NEEDED,” wrote one fan. A second social media user gushed: “Here is not Instagram versus reality. Here is just reality!” A third chimed in with: “I AM IN ACTUAL TEARS AT HOW REAL THIS WOMAN IS LIKE.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Graham got naked on Instagram. Last month, the catwalk queen shared a relatable close-up of herself grabbing her stomach. “I wish I saw a post like this when I was younger. The impact of photos like these is substantial,” read one comment underneath the February 13 post.

When she’s not promoting body positivity, Graham can be found slaying at a red carpet event or fashion show.

The America’s Next Top Model alum hosted ABC’s Oscars red carpet pre-show on Sunday, March 12, wearing a breathtaking design by Alberta Ferretti. The black garment featured a cutout top that was equipped with a billowing cape and a sparkly mesh skirt. Graham teamed the ensemble with a sleek braided updo. That same night, she made headlines for her interview with Hugh Grant that viewers felt was “awkward” due to the Notting Hill actor’s seemingly dry responses. Graham brushed off the incident, telling TMZ: “My mama told me to kill people with kindness.”

After the ceremony, Graham slipped into a sheer Dolce & Gabbana dress for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The ravishing red number was made with gathered fabric at the torso and a daring high slit. Graham paired the frock with black sandal heels and wore her hair in a messy but chic coiffure.

Before the 95th Academy Awards, Graham was busy traveling to London, Milan and Paris for fashion month.

For the Richard Quinn show on February 18, the style expert dazzled in a floral coat and a deep blue catsuit that was finished with pantaboots. “Touched down in London Town. My very first LFW!!” Graham excitedly wrote about the experience via Instagram at the time.