Hot mama! Ashley Graham reminisced about expecting her twin boys while sharing nude photos from her pregnancy with them.

“Just hours before my two little blessings popped out one year ago,” the model, 35, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, January 6, alongside a close-up of her baby bump from her 2022 pregnancy. Graham posted two more snaps from the time, including a full body shot, clad in nothing but a sports bra, as well as an image of her wearing a fuzzy green sweater and no underwear. The 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit beauty posed from the side in all three pictures, putting her bump on full display.

Graham, who shares three sons with husband Justin Ervin, gave birth to their two youngest — Malachi and Roman — on January 7, 2022.

“Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here,” she wrote via Twitter at the time. “They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy. I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all.”

Graham and Ervin, who wed in 2010, welcomed their first child, son Isaac, in 2020, 10 years after they tied the knot.

“You have changed my life and my heart in ways I couldn’t imagine,” the A New Model author gushed about her eldest son’s first year via Instagram in February 2021. “I can’t believe I’m already writing this because it feels like just yesterday that we met. But at the same time, I also can’t remember what life was like without you. … This year has taught us just how strong, adaptable and fierce we can be. One year down and I can’t wait to see where the rest takes us.”

While the Nebraska native has been candid about her fierce love for her children, she’s also dealt with online trolls who have criticized her about breast-feeding.

“Mom-shamers are just mean girls who grew up to be mothers,” Graham remarked on Red Table Talk in October 2020 in regard to the cyberbullying she’s endured.

In addition to her life as a mom, Graham has also spoken openly about her love life with her husband. In a January 2019 interview with Us Weekly, she revealed how often she and the cinematographer get intimate.

“I’m not talking every day because that’s ridiculous. My husband and I don’t see each other very often, and when we are out of alignment, which with every couple, it happens, we have sex and we get back into alignment,” she exclusively explained to Us. “We also communicate and talk. … That works for us. It doesn’t work for everyone. Also, when we’re having a lot of sex, we’re all over each other. And when we’re not having a lot of sex, we are kind of like, ‘Ew, get away.’ So why not in those moments that are so precious to us and we don’t get to see each other very often, why not just have sex?”

Keep scrolling to see Graham’s nude bump photos: