The boss is back! Supermodel Tyra Banks makes her return as host of America’s Next Top Model in season 24, and VH1 is sharing an exclusive preview with Us Weekly.

The video features shots from past seasons along with black and white footage of Banks sashaying down an empty catwalk.

The model recently left the show after 22 seasons, passing the reins to singer Rita Ora for just one season before announcing her return. “I’m overwhelmed and humbled by the intensity of the ANTM fan base whose deep affection for the show led me to have a change of heart,” she said in a statement.

This season will flip the script on a new element: age. For the first time in the history of the show, America’s Next Top Model will remove the age restriction, allowing contestants over 27 to compete.

“America’s Next Top Model has changed the definition of beauty, and empowered women when they needed it the most,” Banks says in the video. “We celebrate the beauty in all of us. All shapes, all sizes, and all colors.”

Model Ashley Graham, Paper creative director Drew Elliot, and stylist Law Roach will maintain their spots on the judges’ panel.

Find out who will make the cut when America’s Next Top Model returns to VH1 Tuesday, January 9, at 8 p.m. ET.

