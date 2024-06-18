Craig Conover has his hands full with Southern Charm, so he doesn’t pay much attention to his name being dragged into Summer House drama.

“I try not to get too involved with their stuff,” Craig, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting his partnership with Heluva Good! For its Sunsational Dip Table Giveaway.

During part 1 of the Summer House season 8 reunion, which aired on June 6, Danielle Olivera confessed to spreading rumors that Craig was kicked out of Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke’s 2021 wedding.

When confronted about the “leak,” Danielle, 35, said she didn’t regret doing it, because the story was “juicy as f–k.” She also didn’t apologize to Craig’s girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, for her part in propelling the salacious rumors.

Craig, for his part, told Us that he was “bummed” that the Summer House cast kept using the word “leak,” because he said the story was “made up” completely.

“It didn’t happen, which kind of hurt my feelings,” Craig explained, noting that he did drink “too much” at the wedding. “When we were already leaving, I basically was [told] like, ‘You know what? I don’t think you need to come back in here.’”

He insisted that he “wasn’t kicked out of the wedding,” pointing out that since it was filmed fans “would’ve seen it on TV” if that’s what transpired.

Looking back, Craig understands that “sometimes people just get pulled into the mud.” While he knows “everyone’s going through something,” he is focused on trying to “lift people up.”

Craig continued, “I guess I’ll never understand trying to tear people down. But see, I’ve been guilty of that stuff in the past too, and that’s why I just try to show people that [grace].”

The reality star, who has been on Bravo since Southern Charm’s 2013 premiere, has evolved since he became famous.

“I try to just focus on what I can control, which is myself and my reactions to other people,” Craig said. “I try not to get too worked up about stuff like that.”

Although Summer House’s reunion was messy, Craig can’t wait to live it up this summer season thanks to his partnership with Heluva Good!

“I have such a nostalgic history with Heluva Good! Dip,” Craig told Us. “When Paige first met my parents, we were at the pool and my mom brought out chips and dip and she was like, ‘Oh my God, I used to do this with my grandparents out at their pool.’ I said, ‘We did the exact same!’”

The Bravo star said it was “neat” to have the “same memory” with Paige. Now, that pool party experience has come full circle. “Now that we’re hosting our own pool parties, I always have Heluva Good! in the fridge, usually more than one flavor,” Craig shared. “Paige to her credit has always stayed so true to French onion Heluva Good! I kind of sometimes go with the other flavors too, like ranch and buffalo wing and jalapeno cheddar and stuff like that.”

In addition to making his own buffalo chicken salad lettuce cups this summer, using the brand’s dips, Craig is promoting the Heluva Good!’s Sunsational Dip Table Giveaway.

From Monday, June 17, to Friday, June 21, consumers can enter online for a chance to win a limited number of Heluva Good! Sunsational Dip Tables. The limited-edition table has spots for party essentials like chips, drinks, a speak and Heluva Good! Dip.

For more details about the giveaway, head to www.heluvagood.com/giveaway.

