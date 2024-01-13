Paige DeSorbo is nothing if not consistent — and she loves to stick to her brand — even if that means trolling her sleeping habits on social media.

“One thing about me ima get in the bed,” Paige, 31, commented via Instagram on Friday, January 12, after Bravo shared a clip from part 1 of the Southern Charm season 9 reunion in which Paige was name dropped.

During the reunion special one day prior, Shep Rose claimed that Paige’s boyfriend, Craig Conover, was “strategic” by keeping Paige off camera as much as possible. While Craig, 34, alleged it was “not” a strategy, he confessed, “But I can’t say that there hasn’t been a time or two that Paige went up to her bedroom and was like, ‘I don’t want to deal with the group right now.’”

Paige’s witty remark in the comments section confirmed that she does indeed like to go to bed instead of dealing with drama. Summer House fans have seen Paige do just that on many occasions during her time on the Bravo series.

When the Queens of Bravo fan account reshared Paige’s “get in the bed” comment on social media and added, “Paige has a brand and its consistent,” Paige once again replied. “Ohhhh just wait on it 🙃,” she wrote in the comments section on Friday.

Craig, meanwhile, continued to back Paige during the reunion. He brought up the fact that the couple faced cheating allegations from Taylor Ann Green and had “some experiences with Shep that weren’t that great” that led Paige to “rightfully” distance herself from the Charleston cast.

“I know that Shep thinks that we don’t get scrutinized, but I also think my relationship with Paige is a lot different than his relationship with Taylor,” Craig concluded.

Shep, 43, and Taylor, 29, called it quits in July 2022. Following their split, Taylor accused him of cheating on her throughout their relationship. Shep has previously confessed to sleeping around.

During the season 9 premiere in September 2023, Taylor saw Shep for the first time in months, which sparked her to drink a little too much. She proceeded to go off on Craig at a group party and claimed that Paige was unfaithful.

Craig brushed off the allegation and exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2023 that Paige had a similar response to the false claims. “Paige is like, ‘How on earth would I have pulled that off?’” he recalled, noting that neither he nor Paige can be “secretive” as reality stars.

In the moment, Craig said he was aware that Taylor’s remarks were more meant for Shep than him and Paige, but it still was tough to handle. “I was like, ‘Look, it’s one thing to yell at me, but yeah, you shouldn’t bring in someone’s partner.’ It’s just a different level of attacking,” he told Us. “You’ll see it a lot this season with a lot of different people on the show. This displaced anger.”

Part 2 of the season 9 Southern Charm reunion airs on Bravo Thursday, January 18, at 8 p.m. ET.