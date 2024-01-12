After blacking out at BravoCon 2023, Shep Rose was forced to confront his problems with alcohol.

“I’m at a crossroads. I was out of control, drunk in Las Vegas. I scared the s–t out of me,” Shep, 44, told his castmates during part 1 of the Southern Charm reunion, which aired on Thursday, January 11. “I was blacked out. I can’t even tell you what happened [at BravoCon].”

Host Andy Cohen recounted Austen Kroll “really trying to take care” of Shep during the November 2023 weekend, to which Austen, 36, replied, “That’s not the first time.”

Shep acknowledged that he “appreciates” what Austen did to help and explained that he’s since had a “talk” with his “close friends” back home about his issues.

Craig Conover and Austen, who are both close with Shep, noted that they were invited and chose not to attend Shep’s come to Jesus’ discussion after dealing with all his ups and downs for years.

“This road that you’re on, ends with a cliff. I can’t be in that car anymore. That’s why I didn’t go to that meeting,” Craig, 34, confessed. “After BravoCon, it’s dark, but I was like, ‘He’s going to ruin his life and I have to be OK with that because we’ve been here before.’”

Shep became a little defensive, telling both Craig and Austen that they “don’t owe me anything,” which prompted the reality stars to remind Shep they have his back.

“I’m your best friend. I’m here, man. I have been there for you,” Austen said, to which Shep replied, “I would love your support and help anytime. I hear you. … I’m really in a headspace of like, ‘I need to make some major changes.’”

Shep noted that after BravoCon he realized, “I didn’t have anything. I thought, ‘Who am I? How am I of any value to anybody? You’re hurting yourself bro.” He explained that after “going hard” for decades on the party scene he feels like, “My body and my mind are telling me, ‘No, no no sir.’ I can’t do it anymore the way that I used to.”

Shep confessed that he hasn’t completely stopped drinking. “I just don’t drink liquor. I don’t drink shots. I just drink beer,” he said.

Craig revealed he was in the same place a few years back, sharing, “I haven’t drank liquor in two years but I had to make a massive change this summer. I’m an addict to that stuff.”

The Sewing Down South founder admitted that watching Shep get drunk over and over “was sad.” Craig noted that he was “sorry” for being hard on Shep and that he does love him. Shep once again acknowledged that he heard Craig, adding, “I’m going to follow your lead.”

Shep’s ex-girlfriend Taylor Ann Green also weighed in on his progress, saying, “It makes me happy to hear all of this. I know the real Shep. He’s an incredible, kind, smart human being.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Shep revealed that his infidelity and drinking factored into his and Taylor’s July 2022 split. However, he said he thinks the TV cameras made it much worse.

“We’d probably be married,” Shep claimed when asked whether the show ruined their romance. “Because I wouldn’t be as distracted. I would be a different person. I would be like, ‘I met someone I really care about and this is it.’”

Cohen, 55, pointed out that filming Southern Charm may no longer be “healthy” for Shep, but he insisted he thinks he “can do it” and overcome his problems even with the cameras. “Stay tuned,” Shep teased.

Part 2 of the Southern Charm season 9 reunion airs on Bravo Thursday, January 18, at 8 p.m. ET.