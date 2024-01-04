Your account
Entertainment

‘Southern Charm’ Reunion 1st Look: Craig Conover Claims Taylor Ann Green Was ‘Sexting’ Whitney

By

Taylor Ann Green finds herself in the hot seat in the upcoming Southern Charm season 9 reunion — but not over her kiss with Austen Kroll.

Taylor, 28, claims in the first look at the reunion, which dropped on Thursday, January 4, that she has “deleted every message” with costar Whitney Sudler-Smith.

“But, Taylor, I saw the whole thread,” Leva Bonaparte quips in the video, hinting the texts weren’t innocent, to which Taylor replies, “Woah, what?”

‘Southern Charm’ Reunion 1st Look- Craig Conover Claims Taylor Ann Green Was ‘Sexting’ Whitney
Taylor Ann Green, Andy Cohen, Whitney Sudler-Smith. Bravo(2) ; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Craig Conover takes it a step further, alleging, “You were, like, sexting with Whitney.” Madison LeCroy, meanwhile, looks like a deer in the headlights when she hears the accusations but doesn’t offer her two cents.

Host Andy Cohen then asks Taylor, “Did you hook up with Whitney?” before the video cuts to another clip from the upcoming episode.

Taylor raised eyebrows during season 9 when she and Austen, 36, denied rumors that they hooked up following their respective splits from Shep Rose and Olivia Flowers in 2022. When Taylor and Austen eventually came clean and admitted they “kissed” it caused a rift between the group.

‘Southern Charm’ Reunion 1st Look- Craig Conover Claims Taylor Ann Green Was ‘Sexting’ Whitney
Clifton Prescod/Bravo

Taylor turned heads a second time during the show when it was revealed that she sent a nude photo to Whitney, 55, while navigating her breakup from Shep, 43. “It was a very drunken night,” Taylor told Entertainment Tonight in September 2023 of the photo exchange. “I knew what Shep and Whitney had been up to the past few months, gallivanting around Charleston, trying to pick up girls and so, I did that to get under Shep’s skin.”

While Taylor’s flirtatious actions got her in hot water with her castmates, she isn’t the only one who will feel the heat on the two-part reunion special.

“I think I’m going to perform the first ever f–k boy exorcism,” season 9 newbie Jarrett “JT” Thomas exclaims in the trailer, referring to Austen and his alleged playboy ways. “Austen manipulates and gaslights his way out.”

JT, 38, further claims that Austen “lies and covers things up and is a narcissist egomaniac,” to which Austen fires back, “JT, you are obsessed with me. It’s so weird.”

In addition to JT’s jabs, the video teases that Olivia, 31, will have it out with Austen after their ups and downs all season. Shep and Taylor will also face off once again with Shep revealing whether he is “in love” with his ex-girlfriend after their July 2022 split.

The season 9 Southern Charm finale airs on Bravo Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The reunion will begin on Thursday, January 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

