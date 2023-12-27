Your account
Stylish

Taylor Ann Green’s ‘Scarlet Letter’-Inspired Dress and More ‘Southern Charm’ Season 9 Reunion Looks

By
Southern Charm Season 9 Reunion Looks
11
Clifton Prescod/Bravo

Southern Charm’s Taylor Ann Green and Olivia Flowers dressed for revenge at the season 9 reunion — and they aren’t the only stars who brought the heat with their looks.

The frenemies, who have been feuding all season over Taylor hooking up with Austen Kroll after his split from Olivia, both opted for their own version of a sexy red dress for the two-part reunion, according to photos released by Bravotv.com on Wednesday, December 27.

Taylor, 28, revealed to the outlet that she was inspired by “The Scarlet Letter” with her bold red dress, which featured a rosette detailing and a high leg slit. Taylor’s wardrobe choice is a nod to her controversial actions during season 9, mainly her kiss with Austen, 36.

Olivia, who has been vocal about no longer trusting Taylor after the Austen scandal, also picked the wine hue for the reunion. She pointed to “Sharon Stone at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival” as her style guide.

Southern Charm’s season 9 finale airs on Bravo Thursday, January 4, at 8 p.m. ET. The season 9 reunion will air in two-parts later that month.

Scroll down to see what the cast wore to the season 9 reunion:

Craig Conover Bio

Craig Conover
Madison LeCroy

Madison LeCroy

Olivia Flowers
Southern Charm

