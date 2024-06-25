Jesse Solomon played coy about his future on Summer House — but revealed he will be partying in the Hamptons over the next few months.

“I can’t say if I’m part of it,” Jesse, 31, told Jason Tartick during the Tuesday, June 25, episode of his “Trading Secrets” podcast, confirming that the Bravo show got renewed for season 9.

Jesse noted that season 8 had the most “all-time viewership” for the reality show, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be in front of the camera for future episodes.

“I’m very hopeful that I will be in the Hamptons,” he said, teasing, “I will be in the Hamptons regardless of if I’m on the show, but I’m hopeful it’ll be on the show.”

Jesse — who was a fresh face for season 8 alongside West Wilson — explained that he will be more strategic from a monetary perspective if he’s asked back.

“The Bravo money is not life changing [in] your first year, but it increases over time,” he said. “I’m a big picture guy, but I will definitely, I negotiate everything.”

Jesse added that he has an agent, who will help him get the right deal with the network. “Now that I’m the talent, it’s good to take yourself out of the equation. I have a friend who is acting as my manager,” he shared. “She is an actual lawyer. She has my best interest at heart.”

Although Jesse couldn’t reveal much about Summer House’s next season, he said that romance is never off the table. However, he’s not looking for a showmance.

“I’m only going to date someone if they’re a good fit for me. Or a good potential fit,” he told Tartick, 35. “I can’t just date somebody because it’s good TV.”

Despite being dubbed a player during season 8 of Summer House — Jesse openly talked about how many dates he went on weekly — the reality star said he’s trying to keep his newfound fame out of the dating equation.

“I haven’t run into anyone who won’t date me because I’m on TV yet. I’m sure that will happen,” he continued, noting, “I’m very much focused on the career stuff.”

While his work currently comes first, Jesse hasn’t closed the door on finding The One. “If the right girl comes along, I would still date her,” he shared. “I would just hope that somebody who loves and understands me would want to be a part of my lifestyle. So hopefully it would go hand in hand.”

If Jesse does bring a girlfriend into the house, he can learn from his housemates on how not to handle things. Case and point: Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s August 2023 breakup, which was filmed for season 8. The pair called it quits just months before their wedding — but according to Jesse, he still thinks the cast “can all be in the same house together again” during season 9.

“I think people are reasonable and there’s levels of friendship. There’s best friends and there’s acquaintances,” Jesse exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “And we all share mutual friends, so we know that we’re going to be in this house. I think we’re adults and can kind of move forward knowing that there’s been issues in the past.”

One person who will not be back for season 9 is Danielle Olivera, who announced her exit on Tuesday.

“Hello my sweet loves, I wanted to share that I’ve come to the heartbreaking decision to not return as a full-time cast member on the upcoming season of Summer House,” Danielle, 35, wrote via Instagram. “Obviously, this decision didn’t come without a tremendous amount of thought. Ultimately, I just need to trust my gut.”