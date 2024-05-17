Was there a missed connection between Summer House newbie Jesse Solomon and Danielle Olivera?

“I think Danielle would f–k Jesse in two seconds,” fellow Summer House newcomer West Wilson declared during the Page Six “Virtual Reali-Tea” live on Thursday, May 16. “There was sexual tension there for like a hot second.”

Jesse, 28, was on stage with West and agreed there was a “fleeting moment” of tension between him and Danielle, 35 — but they never acted on it.

“I was hammered drunk, lying on the couch and I was like, ‘Should I go with Danielle right now?’” Jesse said, noting that this thought happened after he “wouldn’t make out with her” at a party.

Jesse did clarify that Danielle “never tried” hooking up with him.

West, 28, said he was into the idea of Jesse and Danielle “for the messiness.”

Both Jesse and West made waves when they joined the Summer House crew during the show’s current season, which premiered in March. While West hit it off with Ciara Miller almost immediately, Jesse didn’t make a romantic connection within the house. Initially, he went after Paige DeSorbo, who is dating Southern Charm star Craig Conover. It seems things between Jesse and Danielle didn’t work out either.

However, Jesse seemed more focused on his health over anything as the season progressed.

During the Summer House episode that premiered on May 9, Jesse admitted he “felt something on my nut,” which caused concern about his cancer returning. (Jesse previously revealed that he was a two-time testicular cancer survivor.)

“Typically, it’s not in my nature to be vulnerable,” the reality star said during his confessional. “I’m trying not to let it get me down but obviously, it’s all I can think about.”

Elsewhere in the episode, he had a breakdown in front of West.

“I was really scared because West and I were outside and I was bawling for a long time,” Jesse told Us, admitting that watching it back was “not as bad as I thought.”

His breakdown lasted close to 40 minutes but it was “just condensed down into a few seconds” for the show.

“I would’ve held it in if I could have, but I think just there was emotions,” he told Us. “When you bottle them up, sometimes they spill over.”

The aftermath of his yearly cancer checkup was filmed for the show, Jesse added.

“You’ll see on the show what happens, but I found something, the doctor found another thing,” he said. “I really thought I was f–ked.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.