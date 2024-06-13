Your account
Celebrity News

Summer House's West Wilson Asked Amanda Batula If Jesse Solomon Clears NFSW Comments With Her 

By
Summer House’s West Wilson Asked Amanda Batula If Jesse Solomon Clears NFSW Comments With Her 
Charles Sykes/Bravo; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Jennifer Graylock/NBCUniversal

Even West Wilson is curious about his Summer House costars Amanda Batula and Jesse Solomon’s flirty dynamic.

“I did text Amanda and was like, ‘Is he clearing these with you before he posts them?’” West, 29, quipped during the Thursday, June 13, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast, referring to Jesse’s suggestive comments. “She just said, ‘Haha the Internet’s crazy’ or something. But, he’s fully leaned into it, for sure, it’s crazy.”

Both West and Jesse, 31, joined Summer House in season 8, which aired earlier this year. Jesse, for his part, made it clear that he frequently hooks up with married women before he flirted with costar Paige DeSorbo. (Paige, 31, is in a long-term relationship with Southern Charm’s Craig Conover.)

Jesse has since posted flirty and suggestive messages about Amanda, 32, despite her marriage to fellow Summer House star Kyle Cooke. The comments inspired fans to wonder if Jesse and Amanda were having an affair.

Related: 'Summer House' Cast's Dating History

Related: ‘Summer House’ Cast’s Dating History

“You guys are out of control,” Amanda wrote via TikTok comment last month. “Enough. It’s never gonna happen.”

According to West, Jesse and Amanda are merely “leaning into the bit” with the back-and-forth social media exchange.

“I think once they knew there were rumors, they both leaned into it because it was funny. I think it’s funny too,” West said on Thursday, adding that Jesse perhaps led with “a little too much” arrogance.

Amanda’s husband, Kyle, however, has yet to publicly address the situation.

Summer House’s West Wilson Asked Amanda Batula If Jesse Solomon Clears NFSW Comments With Her 
Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke. Charles Sykes/Bravo

“He is the only person who hasn’t spoken on it and I don’t know if he cares [because] I would,” West said. “I would love to know what Kyle says [or] if he even knows. He has to, [but] I would fully buy it [if he didn’t], he would just be like, ‘I’m working.’”

At the same time, Summer House fans questioned Amanda and Kyle’s marital status after their frequent fights during season 8.

Related: Summer House's Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's Relationship Timeline

Related: Summer House’s Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s Relationship Timeline

“They both talk s–t to each other. I think his is when he’s angry and hers is more jokey, but I would never support anyone calling their wife the B-word. It’s not great,” West said on Thursday, noting that they would “love each other” more if they didn’t work together on alcoholic beverage brand Loverboy.

A source told Us Weekly earlier this month that Amanda and Kyle, 41, are still “very much together.”

“While Amanda was sadly not able to make it to Andrea [Denver]’s wedding, they have another destination wedding in Italy this summer and they’re looking forward to spending time away together,” the source explained. “It’s killing Kyle that he can’t be with her right now as these rumors circulate.”

In this article

Amanda Batula

Amanda Batula
Summer House Bio

Summer House

