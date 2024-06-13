Your account
Celebrity News

Summer House’s West Wilson Thinks Kyle and Amanda Would ‘Love Each Other’ Without Loverboy

By
West Wilson Thinks Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula Would Be Perfect Without Loverboy
West Wilson, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula Bravo (3)

Summer House’s West Wilson doesn’t understand how Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula can stay married while working together.

“I don’t know how it could ever be easy or smooth. I think if he let her do her own s—t [and] she stopped working for Loverboy, I think they’d love each other,” West, 29, said during the Thursday, June 13, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “That dynamic of work s–t is not healthy at all, for anyone.”

West, who joined Summer House for season 8, noted that the “power dynamics” are off since Loverboy was Kyle’s company before he “brought [Amanda] in” to work alongside him. Kyle, 41, founded the alcoholic beverage brand in 2018, while Amanda, 32, joined the film shortly after its launch to primarily handle the creative and branding aspects. As of April, Amanda took a step back from Loverboy.

“It’s not like they started it together,” West added, noting he “couldn’t imagine being in business with my wife.”

West, who said on Thursday he is not in a rush to settle down, cited a past venture with a friend as a reason for his position.

“I did a f–king YouTube page with one of my friends in 2019 [and] we resented each other so much, no money involved [and] working together on a food page on YouTube,” he said.

When it comes to Kyle and Amanda’s frequent blowups on Summer House, West added, “They both talk s—t to each other. I think his is when he’s angry and hers is more jokey, but I would never support anyone calling their wife the B-word. It’s not great.”

West’s parents, who are still happily married, see the situation from an opposite perspective.

“My parents said to me … They were like, ‘Their fights though — not the words they use — are the most marriage-realistic fights,’” West pointed out on Thursday. “I mean, not business-related, but Kyle talking s—t at dinner, Amanda getting mad because he embarrassed [her]. They were like, ‘This seems relatable in a way.’ They are always fighting on the show, [but] I have a different POV because I see them together not on this show.”

According to West, Kyle and Amanda do not fight as frequently as when the Bravo cameras stop rolling.

Since filming wrapped on season 8, reports have swirled that Kyle and Amanda separated when she didn’t join him in Italy for fellow Bravo star Andrea Denver’s destination wedding. A source told Us Weekly earlier this month that the pair are still “very much together.”

“While Amanda was sadly not able to make it to Andrea’s wedding, they have another destination wedding in Italy this summer and they’re looking forward to spending time away together,” the source said. “It’s killing Kyle that he can’t be with her right now as these rumors circulate.”

