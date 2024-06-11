After rumors surfaced about Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula‘s relationship being on the rocks, a source close to the couple tells Us Weekly that they are “very much together.”

The speculation was heightened when fans realized Batula was not with Cooke in Italy for former costar Andrea Denver‘s wedding this week. “While Amanda was sadly not able to make it to Andrea’s wedding, they have another destination wedding in Italy this summer and they’re looking forward to spending time away together,” the source says. “It’s killing Kyle that he can’t be with her right now as these rumors circulate.”

The update came days after a Deuxmoi blind item hinted that he was stepping out on Batula, 32, ahead of filming season 9 of Summer House. (Bravo fans know that Cooke previously cheated on Batula in 2018 before the couple’s September 2021 wedding.)

“This Bravo entrepreneur turned DJ was seen getting extra close with someone who wasn’t his partner during a night out following an event for his company,” the message read, which made its rounds via X on Saturday, June 8. “Is another break up in the cards this Summer? Maybe she has a reason to not want him out on the town until 4am.”

While the message didn’t directly name Cooke as the alleged perpetrator, the reference to “summer” and his late-night parties seemingly pointed to Batula’s past issues with Cooke staying out past midnight while she is back in bed at their house.

The subject “Let’s Cook” was also a not-so-subtle nod to the Loverboy founder as was the “pseudonyms, please” section, which read, “Sip Sip,” seemingly talking about Cooke’s alcohol company.

Cooke previously denied a false story about his marriage via his Instagram Story over the weekend that claimed he was divorcing Batula after nearly three years.

“I saw Kyle at a restaurant in Midtown a couple weeks ago having dinner with 3 guys, one of them being Everett, cheersing to his upcoming divorce,” a social media user alleged, according to fan account @blocked­_by_jaxx.

When the fan reposted the rumors via their Instagram Story, Cooke replied, claiming, “This is absurd.”

Us Weekly, meanwhile, spotted Cooke and Batula together at the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen 15th anniversary bash on Wednesday, June 5.

Cooke shared photos from the New York City celebration via social media, including a selfie with Andy Cohen and Batula.

Two days later, the couple posted an ad for Wendy’s in which they poke fun at the “beef” they’ve had in the past. “Kyle works all day. He parties all night. I just want him to be a proper grownup,” Batula shared, teasing that Cooke’s “mullet is not proper.”

After Cooke revealed that his wife “fits into my heart,” she convinces fake counselor Lisa Barlow to give them a Wendy’s breakfast.

Batula captioned the clip, “Things I’m thankful for: @wendys breakfast, Beef Sessions with @lisabarlow14 and @imkylecooke’s mullet being gone.”